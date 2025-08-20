Ethereum recently faced heavy selling pressure near the $4.8K region, echoing the heightened volatility seen across the broader crypto market. While the long-term bullish structure remains intact, ETH has now pulled back into a critical support area.
The key question is whether buyers can defend this zone or if a deeper correction is on the horizon.
ETH Price Technical Analysis
By Shayan
The Daily Chart
On the daily chart, Ethereum has clearly entered a corrective phase, with selling pressure and profit distribution weighing on momentum. This decline has pushed the asset toward the $4K psychological support, which also aligns with the channel’s midline, making it a pivotal level for trend continuation.
If buyers successfully defend this zone, ETH could consolidate before attempting another push higher. However, a decisive breakdown below $4K would likely expose the next key support around $3.5K, where the previous swing low and the channel’s lower boundary converge. Despite the current retracement, the broader uptrend remains valid, though momentum has cooled significantly.
The 4-Hour Chart
On the lower timeframe, Ethereum recently performed a classic liquidity hunt, sweeping above resistance before reversing sharply and breaking below recent higher lows, an early indication of a potential market structure shift.
Currently, the price is stabilizing around the $4K region, which also coincides with the multi-month ascending uptrend line. This confluence makes $4K a crucial battleground between bulls and bears. For now, ETH is effectively range-bound between $4K and $4.8K, with liquidity clusters concentrated at both extremes.
Until a breakout occurs, the market is likely to remain in a sideways consolidation phase. That said, a sudden bearish breakdown below $4K could trigger a cascade of liquidations, flipping the broader bullish outlook into a bearish scenario.
Onchain Analysis
By Shayan
The Ethereum network is experiencing a severe imbalance in its validator dynamics, with a historic surge in validator exits and a sharp decline in new entries. As of August 20, 2025, more than 916,000 validators are queued to exit, the largest exit queue ever recorded.
Unlike previous short-lived spikes, this trend has been accelerating over the past two months, signaling that it is more than just a temporary fluctuation and instead reflects deepening concerns among stakers.
This development carries significant on-chain implications. Validators leaving the network regain access to their 32 ETH deposits plus accrued rewards, a considerable portion of which is likely to flow back into circulation. If even part of this ETH is directed toward selling, it could introduce substantial supply-side pressure on the market.
In effect, the rapidly expanding exit queue acts as an early warning signal of mounting downside risks. Without a corresponding wave of new demand to absorb the unlocked ETH, Ethereum may face a period of heightened volatility, where the market struggles to balance the incoming supply. This setup increases the likelihood of short-term downside pressure, potentially undermining the broader bullish structure unless staker sentiment improves or new buyers step in decisively.
