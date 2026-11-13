Ethereum Price Predictions: What’s Next for ETH After $2K Fell?

Ethereum has fallen below $2K and entered a major daily demand zone near $1.90K–$1.98K. While this area could support a relief bounce, the persistent bearish structure and nearby liquidation concentrations leave further downside risk in focus.

Ethereum Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

The daily chart shows Ethereum extending its decline after breaking below the ascending channel and failing to sustain subsequent recoveries. The latest selloff has carried the price toward $1.94K, with an intraday wick briefly reaching beneath $1.90K.

ETH is now testing the $1.90K–$1.98K demand zone, which overlaps the consolidation preceding August’s strong advance. This provides a meaningful location for buyers to respond, but the current daily candle remains open, and there is no confirmed reversal yet.

Price also trades below both displayed moving averages, currently around $2.15K and $2.38K. Although their earlier bullish crossover remains visible, the subsequent price breakdown shows that it has not translated into sustained upside momentum. These averages now represent potential recovery hurdles.

A sustained daily close beneath $1.90K would weaken the demand zone and expose the August consolidation lows around $1.83K–$1.87K. The deeper marked support lies near $1.52K–$1.57K. Alternatively, defending demand and reclaiming $2K could initiate a recovery, with the $2.20K–$2.29K supply zone remaining a substantial overhead barrier.

ETH/USDT 4-Hour Chart

The four-hour chart highlights an acceleration in selling after Ethereum broke beneath its descending channel’s lower boundary. A subsequent rebound toward the $2.04K–$2.10K zone failed, reinforcing that area as near-term supply before another bearish expansion pushed ETH below $2K.

The latest candles show a modest reaction from approximately $1.90K, but buyers have yet to interrupt the sequence of lower highs and lower lows. A recovery through $1.98K–$2K would be the first sign of stabilization, while reclaiming $2.04K–$2.10K would provide stronger evidence that immediate selling pressure is easing.

Until those levels are recovered, any bounce remains vulnerable to another rejection. Renewed acceptance beneath $1.90K would favor continuation toward the lower daily support references. Conversely, holding demand and forming a higher low would improve the prospects of a broader recovery toward the former consolidation at $2.20K–$2.29K.

Sentiment Analysis

The Binance liquidation heatmap shows a prominent concentration of estimated liquidation exposure beneath the current price, around $1.80K–$1.86K. This stands out as a relevant downside area if Ethereum fails to hold the daily demand zone.

A move into this concentration could trigger additional long liquidations and amplify volatility. However, the bright band represents potential forced closures rather than confirmed buying support, so reaching it would not necessarily establish a bottom.

Above the market, liquidation concentrations remain around $1.94K–$1.98K and farther overhead near $2.10K–$2.20K. A sustained recovery through $2K could bring the higher bands into focus and potentially accelerate a rebound through short liquidations.

For now, the bearish structure keeps attention on whether buyers can defend $1.90K. A convincing reclaim of $2K would ease immediate pressure, while another support failure would increase the relevance of the concentrated exposure around $1.80K–$1.86K.