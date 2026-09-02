Ethereum Price Prediction: Will ETH Drop to $2K Next if Buyers Fail to Regain Control Soon?

Ethereum’s post-breakout consolidation is beginning to tilt toward a corrective phase, with the price slipping below the lower end of its recent range. While the broader recovery remains intact, weakening short-term structure suggests ETH could seek liquidity at lower levels before buyers attempt another sustained advance.

Ethereum Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

Ethereum’s daily chart shows the market cooling considerably after the explosive rally from the $1.85K-$1.92K base. The move carried ETH directly into the major $2.44K-$2.51K resistance zone, but buyers have repeatedly failed to establish acceptance above this area.

The latest candles are now showing a gradual shift in favor of sellers. ETH has fallen below the lower boundary of the $2.44K-$2.51K resistance zone and is trading near $2.37K. This follows several unsuccessful attempts to continue toward the $2.57K local high, suggesting that the initial bullish momentum has been exhausted for the time being.

If the correction develops further, the Fibonacci retracement levels provide a useful roadmap. The 0.5 level sits around $2.21K, while the 0.618 retracement near $2.13K overlaps closely with the broader $2.07K-$2.16K support zone. This confluence makes the $2.07K-$2.21K region an important potential demand area during a deeper pullback.

Nevertheless, the broader bullish structure would not necessarily be invalidated by such a correction. A recovery back above the $2.44K-$2.51K resistance zone would instead reduce the immediate bearish pressure and put the $2.57K high back in focus.

ETH/USDT 4-Hour Chart

The 4-hour timeframe presents a clearer deterioration in short-term market structure. After spending several sessions oscillating inside the $2.43K-$2.51K range, ETH has broken beneath its lower boundary and is now approaching $2.37K.

More importantly, recent rebounds have become progressively less effective at sustaining upside momentum. The latest rejection from the $2.48K-$2.50K area was followed by another sharp move lower, indicating that sellers are gaining control as the previous consolidation resolves to the downside.

The first major technical pullback zone is located around $2.21K-$2.31K. Considering the vertical nature of the original rally, relatively little price structure was established between the current market and this area, making a deeper retracement toward it increasingly plausible if selling pressure continues.

The next significant support sits around $2.07K-$2.12K. However, a recovery above the $2.43K-$2.51K zone would weaken the corrective scenario and indicate that the latest breakdown lacked sufficient follow-through.

Sentiment Analysis

The two-week ETH liquidation heatmap reinforces the possibility of a near-term move lower. With ETH trading around the upper-$2.3K region, a substantial concentration of liquidation liquidity is visible immediately beneath the market, roughly around $2.32K-$2.36K.

This downside liquidity represents the most relevant near-term target on the heatmap. If the current decline continues, the market could be drawn toward this cluster as leveraged positions are cleared and liquidity is collected.

Therefore, the liquidation data aligns with the weakening technical structure. A sweep of the liquidity below the current price could serve as the first objective of the developing pullback before the market determines whether a larger correction toward the major technical support zones is necessary.