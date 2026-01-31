Ethereum Price Prediction: Is ETH Heading to $2K After 15% Weekly Drop?

Ethereum remains structurally bearish, with the price reacting to demand but lacking confirmation of a meaningful trend shift. The interaction between this demand zone, nearby supply levels, and persistent sell-side pressure will be critical in determining whether Ethereum stabilises or continues lower in the coming sessions.

Ethereum Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, ETH has broken down from its previous structure and is now trading well below the ascending trendline, confirming a broader bearish sentiment. The recent rejection from the crucial supply zone around the mid-$3K region marked a clear bearish continuation signal by completing a pullback.

The asset has since accelerated lower and is currently testing a well-defined demand zone around the $2.5K area. This zone has previously acted as a strong buyers’ base, and the current reaction suggests initial demand absorption. However, the overall structure remains weak as long as the price stays below the moving averages and the $3K psychological level.

Nevertheless, a daily close below the current demand zone would open the door for continuation toward the lower yellow support region, while stabilisation here is required to prevent further downside expansion.

ETH/USDT 4-Hour Chart

On the 4-hour timeframe, Ethereum has printed another bearish signal by recently breaking below a minor consolidation wedge pattern. The most recent move shows a sharp sell-off into demand, followed by a modest reaction that lacks impulsive bullish follow-through.

From a structural perspective, any upside reaction in this area at the $2.5K range is likely corrective and vulnerable to selling pressure. The most logical bearish continuation scenario involves a pullback toward the nearby supply zones around the $2.7K and $3K regions, where previous support has flipped into resistance. As long as the price remains below those supply areas and fails to reclaim the channel midpoint, sellers retain control.

Sustained acceptance below the lower channel boundary would further confirm downside continuation, while only a strong reclaim of structure would challenge the bearish bias.

Sentiment Analysis

The one-month Ethereum liquidation heatmap clearly highlights a dense liquidity pocket forming around and especially below the $2.5K level. This area stands out as one of the most concentrated zones of resting leverage on the chart, indicating a large cluster of stop losses and liquidation levels from overexposed long positions.

As prices continue to trend lower, these liquidity pools naturally become attractive targets for the market, particularly in a bearish environment in which downside extensions are driven by forced liquidations rather than organic selling alone.

The gradual build-up of liquidity beneath $2.5K suggests that many participants are still positioned defensively around this range.