Ethereum Price Prediction: How High Can ETH Climb After Reclaiming $2.2K Resistance?

Ethereum is trading around $2,240 as markets navigate a tense macro environment. The Middle-East conflicts continue to dominate headlines, and inflation is pressuring retail liquidity.

Adding a layer of internal noise to the picture, the Ethereum Foundation sold 5,000 ETH earlier this week, which drew attention from the community, even though it only reflects operational treasury management rather than any fundamental shift in the protocol’s outlook.

Ethereum Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

The descending channel that has defined ETH’s price action since the October 2025 highs is on the verge of breaking to the upside on the daily chart. Both the 100-day MA (~$2.4k) and 200-day MA (~$2.9k) also continue to decline overhead and close in on the price.

The $2.4k zone is now acting as a dense resistance corridor, as it overlaps the channel’s higher trendline, the 100-day moving average, and the supply zone created by the bearish order block formed in February.

Currently, the asset is pressing up toward the lower boundary of that zone, with the RSI climbing into the 60s, which is the most constructive daily momentum reading in weeks. A daily close above $2.4k would be a significant development and the first real signal that the trend may be shifting. Yet, a failure to break through keeps the critical $1.8k demand zone firmly in play.

ETH/USDT 4-Hour Chart

On the 4-hour chart, ETH has been trading inside a broad range between $1.8k and $2.4k since February, with an ascending trendline from the lows gradually compressing price action upward. The most recent push has brought ETH back above $2,150, a level that acted as resistance throughout March and early April. The price is now likely to test the lower edge of the $2.3k–$2.4k supply band, as mentioned earlier.

The RSI on this timeframe has been showing consistent values above 50, which reflects solid short-term momentum. A clean break and close above $2.4k would be the most bullish development on this timeframe since the correction began, and could accelerate a move toward $2.8k. On the downside, the ascending trendline near $2k and the $1.8k support band are the levels buyers need to defend to keep the short-term structure intact.

Sentiment Analysis

The Ethereum Coinbase Premium Index has flipped notably positive in the most recent readings, posting a value near +0.05, which is the first significant positive reading since the bull market peak in 2025. For most of the correction period, the index was deeply negative, particularly during the February crash, where it plunged toward -0.20, reflecting aggressive selling pressure from US-based participants on Coinbase.

The shift to positive territory is a meaningful development. It suggests that US demand — whether retail or institutional — is quietly returning to ETH at current levels. This signal has historically preceded at least short-term price appreciation.

That said, one week of green readings does not reverse a trend that dominated for over six months. The index needs to sustain positive values and gradually strengthen before it can be read as a reliable signal that US buyers are back in conviction mode rather than simply dipping a toe in the water, amid the shaky ceasefire with Iran.