ETH Risks Another Drop to $1.71K as This Pattern Signals Trouble (Ethereum Price Analysis)

Ethereum’s rebound from $1.71K has stalled near $1.81K, leaving the broader downtrend intact.

Short-term consolidation suggests a pause in selling, but increasing liquidation exposure below the market raises the risk of a temporary downside pullback.

Ethereum Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

The daily chart shows Ethereum stabilizing after its steep decline from the failed recovery near $2.44K.

Price has reacted from the horizontal inducement level around $1.71K, but the following candles remain small, suggesting buyers have yet to generate sustained momentum.

The daily RSI sits near 25, keeping momentum in oversold territory. This leaves room for a relief rally, although oversold conditions alone do not confirm a reversal.

The sequence of lower highs and lower lows remains firmly established following the breakdown from the ascending channel.

Holding $1.71K is important for the current stabilization attempt. A sustained break beneath it would expose the major daily demand zone around $1.51K–$1.64K. Conversely, a recovery above the recent highs around $1.85K–$1.87K could allow a rebound toward the former consolidation around $1.90K–$2K. A broader structural recovery would require considerably stronger buying, with substantial supply remaining around $2.30K–$2.46K.

ETH/USDT 4-Hour Chart

On the four-hour timeframe, Ethereum is compressing between rising support and a gently ascending resistance line, forming a potential rising wedge after the sharp selloff. The pattern reflects improving local lows, but buyers have struggled to push through the $1.85K–$1.87K resistance area.

Price is now approaching the wedge’s lower boundary around $1.80K–$1.81K. A confirmed breakdown would favor a pullback toward $1.76K–$1.78K, followed by another test of the $1.71K low if selling persists. Given the preceding bearish impulse, the consolidation remains vulnerable to becoming a continuation pattern.

The four-hour RSI has recovered from oversold readings to approximately 38 but remains below its neutral midpoint. This suggests that selling momentum has eased without a clear transfer of control to buyers.

Alternatively, a sustained breakout above $1.87K would weaken the immediate bearish setup and bring the $1.90K–$1.99K supply zone into focus. Reclaiming that area would provide stronger evidence of a recovery extending beyond the current consolidation.

Sentiment Analysis

The three-day liquidation heatmap shows estimated liquidation exposure building beneath Ethereum’s current price, particularly around $1.78K–$1.80K, with a broader concentration extending toward $1.74K–$1.77K.

This is consistent with a possible buildup of leveraged long positions during the rebound, although the heatmap alone cannot confirm net new long positioning.

Such positioning could leave the recovery vulnerable to a temporary downside pullback.

If Ethereum loses its nearby wedge support, a move through these liquidation bands could force long closures and accelerate the initial decline. Whether that develops into a deeper continuation would depend on the response around lower support.

Above the market, prominent concentrations remain near $1.87K–$1.90K, broadly aligning with technical resistance. A successful upward breakout could expose those levels and potentially trigger short liquidations. For now, the combination of weakening consolidation and nearby downside exposure supports caution around the durability of the rebound.