Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Faces $1.8K Risk Unless Bulls Reclaim This Critical Level

Ethereum is trading at $2,080 and grinding lower into a zone where the technical picture is bleak on the surface, but quietly building something more interesting beneath the surface.

The 100-day moving average sits just above as a lost reference point; the ascending channel floor is on the verge of a breakdown, yet the 4-hour chart is sketching out what may be a genuine bullish reversal pattern.

Whether it develops into something real or simply unwinds into another leg lower is the central question heading into June.

Ethereum Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

On the daily chart, the price has continued to drift lower since the mid-May rejection from the $2.4K area. ETH is now trading at $2,080, with the 100-day moving average sitting just above at approximately $2.2k, which is close enough to be relevant but is acting consistently as resistance. The ascending white channel’s lower boundary is barely holding, and the RSI has deteriorated into the 35–40 range, indicating selling pressure without yet reaching an oversold extreme.

The $1.8K demand zone is now the primary downside reference, sitting roughly $280 below.

This distance could be covered quickly if the channel floor were to fail. A recovery above the 100-day moving average, on the other hand, is the minimum requirement to stabilize the daily structure. Further above, reclaiming $2,400 would genuinely change the mid-term narrative for Ethereum. Until one of these scenarios happens, the daily chart is simply a map of tightening support with shrinking room for error.

ETH/USDT 4-Hour Chart

The more interesting development is on the 4-hour chart, where a potential inverse head-and-shoulders pattern has been forming over the past week. The left shoulder printed near $2.1k, the head formed at the low around $2k, and the price is currently carving out what appears to be the right shoulder near $2.8k.

The neckline sits at approximately $2.15k, and the pattern’s measured move, should the neckline break, projects a rebound at least toward $2.25k, but could move further higher toward the key $2.4K supply zone once more.

The pattern is unconfirmed and needs to be treated as such.

A right shoulder that holds above the $2k support zone and then drives a 4-hour close above the $2.15K neckline would be the trigger. This would represent the first technically meaningful reversal signal since the correction began in early May. A failure of the right shoulder, however, would lead to a drop below $2k, invalidate the setup entirely, and open a potential path toward the $1,800 zone below.

On-Chain Analysis

Ethereum’s exchange reserve currently stands at 14.8M ETH. This figure places current sell-side availability near its lowest level in the past few years. The current reserve level has been reached despite the price sitting at $2k. This means that the drawdown from $4.8k has not produced the kind of exchange inflows that would indicate mass capitulation or distribution by long-term holders.

Yet, the modest uptick from 14.4M in early May to 14.8M is worth monitoring. A continued rise would suggest holders are beginning to move supply back onto exchanges at current levels, which could add selling pressure to an already fragile price structure. However, for now, the reading remains historically thin, and the implication is that when buyers eventually do step in, they will find an order book with less available supply than at almost any point in recent history, which could make a recovery more likely.