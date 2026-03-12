Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Finally Break $2,150 After Holding Key Support?

Ethereum is trying to build a base, but the general picture has not changed enough to call for a real trend reversal yet. The asset is holding above the February floor, and that matters, yet ETH is still trading beneath major overhead resistance, which leaves the market in a recovery attempt rather than a confirmed bullish phase.

Ethereum Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

The daily chart still leans bearish. ETH remains below the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, and the broader sequence from the prior months continues to reflect a market that has been making lower highs inside a descending structure. The violent selloff in early February damaged the chart significantly, and even though the panic has cooled, buyers have not done enough to repair the higher timeframe setup.

What stands out now is the market’s ability to defend the $1,800 to $1,700 demand area. That zone has become the line separating stabilization from renewed weakness. On the upside, ETH keeps running into resistance near $2,150 first, then the $2,400 supply region, while the larger bearish pivot still sits much higher near $2,800. So for now, this remains a market trying to rebound within a bigger downtrend, not one that has escaped it.

ETH/USDT 4-Hour Chart

The 4-hour chart is more constructive. ETH has been carving out a series of firmer lows since the late February bottom, and the rising trendline underneath price shows that buyers are gradually stepping in on dips instead of allowing another immediate breakdown. Momentum has also improved, with RSI recovering and staying in a healthier range compared to the weakness seen during the last leg down.

Still, the buyers have one obvious problem: they are not breaking the ceiling. The $2,150 level has repeatedly capped the upside, and until that barrier gives way, the recent advance looks more like controlled consolidation than a fresh impulsive breakout. If that level is reclaimed, ETH could quickly rotate toward the next supply band around $2,300 to $2,400. If not, the market likely remains stuck in a sideways grind above support.

On-Chain Analysis

The active addresses chart paints a more nuanced picture than pure price action. Network activity expanded aggressively into the recent period, which suggests Ethereum was still seeing solid user engagement even as the market structure weakened. That kind of divergence can be important because it shows the chain itself did not completely lose participation during the drawdown.

However, the latest drop in active addresses also shows that participation has cooled with price stress, so the metric is not giving a clean bullish signal yet. In other words, sentiment is no longer washed out, but it is not convincingly strong either. The takeaway is that underlying activity offers some support for a medium term recovery thesis, though price still needs to validate it by pushing through resistance.