Ethereum Price Prediction: $2,500 Seems Imminent as ETH Gains 14% Monthly

Ethereum is trading around $ 2,350 and is at a pivotal moment that will likely define its trajectory in the weeks ahead.

The asset has spent the better part of April building a case for a genuine bullish reversal, and while that is not yet closed, the evidence on multiple timeframes is quietly accumulating in favor of the buyers.

Ethereum Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

The daily chart shows ETH pressing against the $2.4K resistance zone for the third time in recent weeks, with the 100-day MA now converging with the channel’s upper boundary as the price struggles to hold above both. The RSI has also been above 50 for the past couple of weeks, indicating that momentum remains in favor of buyers and that a breakout above $2.4K is much more likely than before.

ETH is holding its ground above $2300, and if it breaks above the $2.4K zone, the $2800 level above will be the next target, which is heavy with resistance as it is accompanied by the declining 200-day MA.

On the downside, losing the $2K psychological level on a daily close would be the first genuine warning sign, but judging by the current market momentum and structure, a breakout above $2.4K is still more probable.

ETH/USDT 4-Hour Chart

The short-term ascending channel that has guided ETH’s price action since the late March lows came under pressure earlier this week, with the cryptocurrency briefly breaking below the lower boundary.

But the breakdown was immediately absorbed, and the price rebounded back inside the channel, which is a classic bear trap that actually strengthens the bullish case rather than weakening it.

False breakdowns of this nature, where sellers fail to follow through below a key trendline, and buyers quickly reclaim it, tend to precede accelerated moves in the opposite direction, as trapped shorts are forced to cover.

ETH is currently near $ 2,350, just below the $2.4K resistance band, with the ascending channel’s lower boundary near $2.2K now acting as a solid floor. The RSI is also hovering around 50 with room to build, and the failed breakdown has reset the short-term setup in favor of another attempt at $2.4k. Given the pattern, the market has a higher probability of succeeding than prior attempts.

Sentiment Analysis

Ethereum’s exchange reserve has dropped to approximately 14.5M ETH, which is a fresh low in the dataset and a notable acceleration from the 16M level seen just weeks ago during the February crash.

The pace of the decline has picked up sharply in recent weeks, with the reserve falling more steeply than at any point during the entire correction period.

The timing of this accelerating outflow is significant. Coins leaving exchanges at an increasing rate, precisely as price attempts a breakout above a major resistance level, suggests holders are choosing to withdraw and hold rather than position to sell into strength.

This is the opposite of distribution behavior. Combined with the failed channel breakdown on the 4-hour chart, the exchange reserve data adds a meaningful on-chain dimension to the bullish technical setup. Not only are buyers defending key levels on the chart, but the underlying supply dynamics are tightening at exactly the moment when a breakout attempt is maturing.