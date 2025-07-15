TL;DR

GENIUS Act vote may unlock billions in stablecoin demand directly into the Ethereum network.

Ethereum ETFs just recorded their biggest inflows since launch, reflecting deepening institutional activity.

Liquidations for ETH are well above $100 million daily, given today’s price correction, but the asset is well ahead weekly.

GENIUS Act Vote Could Shift Ethereum Demand

Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $2,975 as of press time, holding steady after a 17% gain over the last week. Traders are closely watching the US House, which is preparing to vote on the GENIUS Act. This bill could change how stablecoins are regulated and bring major capital to Ethereum.

The bill, which already passed the Senate on June 18, would require stablecoin issuers to hold 1:1 reserves and register under federal guidelines. Anti-money laundering compliance would be mandatory.

Meanwhile, the House is likely to approve the bill this week, with the platform showing a 95% chance of passage, per Polymarket forecasts. Citing the expected influx of institutional-grade capital if the law is adopted, analyst Ted noted:

“ETH pumps if the GENIUS Act passes this week.”

Alongside the GENIUS Act, two other crypto-focused bills are scheduled for debate this week. The CLARITY Act would define digital assets as either securities or commodities, potentially ending the long-standing SEC–CFTC dispute.

The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, meanwhile, would prevent the rollout of a central bank digital currency in the United States, citing privacy concerns.

ETF Activity and Corporate Accumulation Rising

Ethereum’s recent momentum has been supported by growing institutional interest. Glassnode data shows that US-listed Ethereum ETFs brought in 225,857 ETH in net inflows last week, the strongest since their launch. This follows a steady accumulation trend by major treasury holders.

$ETH broke above $3K for the first time since February. Meanwhile, US spot #Ethereum ETFs recorded their largest weekly net inflows since launch – 225,857 #ETH – extending a multi-week trend of growing institutional demand. pic.twitter.com/zRuhsE4f0u — glassnode (@glassnode) July 14, 2025

In the past month alone, Ethereum treasury companies have acquired more than 545,000 ETH, with an estimated value exceeding $1.6 billion. On-chain indicators show consistent buying during market rallies.

Notably, the current technical setup shows a confirmed breakout pattern, often described as a “bull flag,” with ETH holding above the key $3,000 level.

Liquidations Point to Shifting Sentiment

Over 130,000 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours, with total losses nearing $500 million, according to Coinglass data. Ethereum was the second-largest contributor to this number, with $106 million in wrecked long positions.

If ETH can reclaim the $3,000 resistance with sustained buying, traders are monitoring $3,300 as the next one. A confirmed break could open a path toward $4,000.