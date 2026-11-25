Ethereum Price Analysis: Where Is ETH’s Bottom as the Breakdown Accelerates?

Ethereum is retreating toward $1.6K after its latest rebound failed at the four-hour supply level. The asset is approaching the demand area that triggered the previous recovery, leaving buyers facing another important test within a persistent downtrend.

Ethereum Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

The daily chart shows ETH returning to the upper boundary of the broad buyers’ base around $1.43K–$1.64K. This area contains the June consolidation lows and previously attracted a sharp response when November’s selloff briefly reached approximately $1.54K.

However, that rebound failed near $1.77K, and subsequent bearish candles have carried Ethereum back toward support. The sequence of lower highs and lower lows remains intact, suggesting that buyers have yet to establish a durable reversal.

The daily RSI has slipped back below 30 after briefly recovering toward the oversold threshold. This reflects continued weak momentum, although the proximity of demand leaves scope for another relief bounce. Oversold conditions alone are insufficient to confirm that selling has ended.

A sustained defense of the buyers’ base could support another recovery toward $1.77K–$1.84K. The larger daily supply zone remains overhead at approximately $2K–$2.24K. Conversely, acceptance below $1.64K would bring the recent $1.54K low into focus, followed by the lower portion of the daily base around $1.43K–$1.48K.

ETH/USDT 4-Hour Chart

The four-hour chart shows a clear rejection from the marked $1.77K–$1.84K supply zone. The rebound reached its lower boundary before reversing, reinforcing this area as the nearest substantial obstacle to a recovery.

Ethereum is now approaching the $1.54K–$1.61K demand zone that launched the previous advance. The response here will help determine whether buyers can build a base or whether the broader decline resumes. A strong reaction followed by a higher low would improve the short-term outlook, while a weak bounce would leave demand vulnerable to further pressure.

Before challenging supply again, buyers need to recover the recent breakdown area around $1.69K–$1.73K. Sustained acceptance above $1.84K would provide stronger evidence of a structural improvement and could open the way toward the broader $2K–$2.24K supply region.

On the downside, a confirmed break beneath $1.54K would invalidate the latest recovery base and expose the lower daily demand references. For now, the latest lower high keeps the short-term bias bearish.

Sentiment Analysis

The one-month liquidation heatmap shows estimated liquidation concentrations beneath the current price, particularly around $1.45K–$1.50K, with another band near $1.36K–$1.40K. These areas could become relevant if Ethereum loses its recent low and moves deeper into the daily buyers’ base.

A decline through these bands could trigger forced long closures and increase volatility. They represent potential liquidation exposure rather than confirmed buying support, so reaching them would not necessarily establish a bottom.

Above the market, a notable concentration remains around $1.85K–$1.90K, just beyond the four-hour supply zone. A successful recovery through resistance could expose that band and potentially accelerate upward through short liquidations. Farther overhead, a particularly bright cluster sits near $2.15K–$2.20K, overlapping the broader daily supply area.

The immediate focus remains on demand. Holding $1.54K–$1.61K would preserve the possibility of another recovery attempt, while losing it would increase the relevance of the lower liquidation concentrations.