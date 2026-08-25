Ethereum Price Analysis: What Are ETH’s Key Levels After the Breakout?

Ethereum has staged a decisive breakout from the multi-week consolidation structure, with ETH now trading just below $2.5K after reclaiming several important resistance levels. The move has significantly improved the higher-timeframe structure, although momentum has become stretched and ETH is currently testing a major resistance zone.

Ethereum Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

The daily chart shows a clear structural improvement. ETH spent much of the summer consolidating between roughly $1.5K and $2K while remaining inside a descending channel. The recent breakout above the upper trendline, the $2.1K resistance zone, and the 100-day and 200-day moving averages represent an important shift in market structure.

The breakout was followed by an exceptionally strong impulsive move toward the $2.5K area. ETH is now trading around $2.49K and testing the major resistance zone extending approximately from $2.45K to $2.5K. This area is particularly important because it has previously acted as a major resistance and is currently being tested after a steep vertical advance. A sustained daily breakout above $2.5K would strengthen the bullish case and could expose the next major resistance region around $3.3K.

On the downside, the former $2.1K resistance area has become the first major support zone. A deeper correction could bring ETH toward the $1.9K region, which previously served as an important consolidation area. The lower $1.5K zone remains the major structural support visible on the chart, although a move there would represent a substantial deterioration from the current setup.

ETH/USDT 4-Hour Chart

The 4-hour chart provides a clearer picture of the breakout itself. ETH had been moving sideways around the $1.85K-$1.9K area while gradually pressing against the rising trendline near $2K. The eventual breakout produced a very strong expansion in price, taking ETH through the $2.1K zone and then toward $2.5K.

The former consolidation around $1.85K-$1.9K is now the most obvious lower support area. Above it, the $2.1K zone should be considered the primary breakout-support region. As long as ETH remains comfortably above this area, the 4-hour structure remains strongly bullish.

Momentum, however, has cooled considerably from the initial breakout. The 4-hour RSI pushed into extremely overbought territory during the vertical advance before falling back toward 70. This is generally healthier than maintaining an RSI near extreme levels, but it also means that ETH could spend more time consolidating before attempting another breakout.

Overall, the bullish setup would become less convincing if ETH fails to reclaim the $2.5K area. In that case, a retracement toward $2.1K would appear increasingly likely. A deeper loss of that region would shift attention back toward the $1.85K-$1.9K breakout base.

Sentiment Analysis

The Ethereum Coinbase Premium Index adds an important nuance to the rally. The metric has remained predominantly negative through much of the recent price recovery, indicating that ETH’s advance was not accompanied by consistently strong US-based spot demand. The premium recently recovered sharply from deeply negative readings and is now approaching the neutral line, while ETH trades around $2.4K-$2.5K.

This improvement is constructive because the deterioration in the Coinbase Premium appears to be reversing as the price pushes higher. However, the index has not clearly moved into sustained positive territory on the provided chart. Therefore, the current rally does not yet show the strongest confirmation of aggressive US spot-market buying.

If the Coinbase Premium turns decisively positive while ETH holds above $2.4K-$2.5K, it would provide additional confirmation for a continuation of the breakout. Conversely, renewed deterioration in the premium alongside rejection from the current resistance zone could increase the probability of a short-term correction.