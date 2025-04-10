Ethereum’s price has been in a substantial downtrend, recently reaching the critical $1.5K support region. While this level is expected to hold, a breakdown could trigger another cascade toward $1K.

Technical Analysis

By Shayan

The Daily Chart

ETH’s strong bearish momentum has temporarily paused at the crucial $1.5K support zone, aligning with a major swing low from November 2024. This region serves as a key psychological support level, likely filled with demand, making it a potential pivot point for the price.

Recently, Ethereum experienced an uptick in buying pressure, leading to a temporary rebound. However, with selling pressure still dominant, another downward move to test the $1.5K threshold remains likely in the mid-term, increasing the risk of heightened volatility. If this support fails, a sharp decline toward the $1.1K region will be the most probable scenario.

The 4-Hour Chart

Ethereum continues to trend within a well-defined bearish price channel, forming lower highs and lower lows, reinforcing sellers’ control over the market. The price recently bounced from the channel’s lower boundary, showing a temporary bullish reaction.

Given the current market structure, Ethereum is likely to consolidate within this channel, with increasing volatility in the mid-term. If a bullish retracement occurs, the $1.8K resistance level will be the key target in the short term. However, failure to gain momentum could lead to further downside movement.

Onchain Analysis

By Shayan

Analyzing the futures market sentiment has consistently provided valuable insights into price trends, with funding rates being one of the most crucial metrics. This indicator reflects whether buyers or sellers dominate the futures market, offering a clear view of market positioning.

As shown in the chart, funding rates have been declining over the past few weeks, signaling that sellers have been aggressively opening leveraged short positions. However, a slight shift has occurred recently, an uptick in buying activity near the critical $1.5K support level has led to a rebound in both price and funding rates.

If this trend persists, Ethereum could establish a solid reversal, targeting higher price levels. Conversely, if selling pressure regains dominance, the $1.5K support may break, triggering a deeper decline toward lower levels. Therefore, the coming weeks will be pivotal in determining Ethereum’s next major move.