Ethereum Price Analysis: Is ETH Heading Toward $1.5K After Another Rejection?

Ethereum is attempting to stabilize around $1.7K after last week’s sell-off sent the price toward the June lows. The asset is now pressing against short-term resistance, with the $1.8K area likely to decide whether the rebound extends or fades. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s active addresses have risen sharply in recent weeks amid the price decline, pointing to another potential round of capitulation.

Ethereum Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

Ethereum’s daily chart shows a persistent decline since the early-October rejection from the $2.7K supply zone. The sell-off accelerated in November, as ETH lost the $1.8K support, which had acted as a pivot several times in 2026, and dropped toward the $1.5K demand zone. That area marked the double bottom in June, and buyers once again defended it with a long lower wick.

The rebound has so far stalled below the $1.8K area, which now acts as resistance after a sharp wick into it was rejected earlier this week. A decisive daily close above $1.8K would be the first sign of recovery and could open the way toward the $2.4K region. On the other hand, losing $1.5K on a daily closing basis would break the year’s lows and increase the risk of a deeper move toward $1.4K.

The daily RSI has also recovered to approximately 33 after spending much of November in oversold territory below 30. This suggests that selling pressure is easing, but momentum remains clearly bearish. A move back toward the neutral 50 level would be needed to support a more meaningful recovery.

ETH/USDT 4-Hour Chart

On the 4-hour timeframe, ETH has been trading in a descending channel since late October, making a series of lower highs and lower lows. The latest touch of the lower boundary coincided with the $1.5K demand zone, where buyers triggered the current rebound. Since then, the price has made a higher low around $1.63K, an early sign of short-term base-building.

ETH is now testing the channel’s upper boundary around $1.72K, just below the $1.8K resistance. The previous attempt to break this trendline on November 23 was rejected sharply, so this confluence is the key barrier for now. A confirmed breakout above both the channel and $1.8K would weaken the bearish structure and could trigger a relief rally above $2K.

If the trendline rejects the price again, however, ETH could revisit the $1.63K higher low, and a loss of that level would bring the $1.5K demand back into focus. Still, the 4-hour RSI sits near 55, above the neutral level, which shows improving short-term momentum. Even so, the descending channel remains the dominant pattern until buyers manage a clean breakout.

On-Chain Analysis

The Active Addresses metric on CryptoQuant counts the number of unique addresses taking part in transactions on the Ethereum network. Its 30-day exponential moving average smooths out daily noise and helps show trends in network participation. Rising readings usually point to growing on-chain engagement, though they don’t show whether that activity comes from buyers or sellers.

The 30-day EMA rose from around 300K in late 2024 to a sharp peak of about 720K in early 2026. That spike, however, came as ETH fell sharply from around $3.3K to $2K, showing that higher activity can come with heavy selling. The metric then dropped below 400K by October, before surging toward approximately 480K in recent weeks as the price slid to $1.5K.

The latest increase could reflect renewed participation at discounted prices, but it could just as well come from capitulation-driven transfers. Given the early-2026 precedent, rising activity alone shouldn’t be read as a bullish signal. If network participation stays high while ETH holds above $1.5K and breaks the $1.8K resistance, it would support the case for a durable bottom.