Ethereum’s latest attempt to push past its all-time high of $4.8K has faltered, leading to a painful correction. Despite this setback, the asset remains supported by multiple key levels, with heightened volatility likely as the market consolidates.

Technical Analysis

By ShayanMarkets

The Daily Chart

Ethereum buyers recently tested the $4.8K ATH but were met with strong selling pressure, likely stemming from profit-taking and distribution. This rejection triggered a 9% decline, pulling the price back into a corrective phase.

Currently, ETH appears to be consolidating within the $4.2K–$4.8K range, which now serves as a critical decision zone. A breakout above the upper boundary would likely fuel a strong continuation rally, targeting the psychological $5K milestone. Conversely, continued sideways action would reinforce the range as the battleground for the next major move.

The 4-Hour Chart

On the lower timeframe, the rejection at the $4.8K swing high is more pronounced. After maintaining a sequence of higher highs and higher lows, ETH faced resistance and reversed lower.

This correction appears healthy for now, with the $4.2K level acting as the primary support zone. A clear bearish RSI divergence against price further supports the short-term pullback narrative. If $4.2K holds, ETH is likely to remain range-bound between $4.2K and $4.8K before attempting another breakout. However, a breakdown below $4.2K could expose the midline of the ascending price channel as the next support.

Ultimately, a decisive breakout above $4.8K would confirm bullish continuation and open the path toward $5K and beyond.

Sentiment Analysis

Ethereum has recently displayed heightened volatility, with liquidity-driven moves shaping short-term price action. The liquidation heatmap provides valuable insight into where leveraged positions are clustered, highlighting potential areas of price attraction.

Over the past week, ETH surged toward the $4,800 region but faced intense selling pressure, resulting in a sharp rejection. Following this, the asset retraced toward the $4,400–$4,500 zone, where it is currently consolidating.

Clusters of liquidation levels are now visible above $4,800 and below $4,200, suggesting a range-bound environment in the near term. This dynamic implies that ETH is likely to continue gravitating toward these liquidity pools, with both sides serving as magnets for price action.

A breakout beyond either threshold is expected to trigger a liquidation cascade, fueling a strong directional move. However, traders should remain cautious of false breakouts, as liquidity hunts are likely to persist until a decisive trend structure emerges.