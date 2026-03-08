Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH Warning as Bearish Structure Persists Despite Recent Relief Bounce

Ethereum remains under broad pressure across higher timeframes, with the price still trading well below its major moving averages and inside a dominant bearish market structure. While the recent rebound from the February lows helped ETH stabilize around $1,900, the charts still suggest that buyers are struggling to reclaim any meaningful resistance, keeping the short-term outlook cautious for now.

Ethereum Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

On the daily chart, ETH continues to trade beneath both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, which are still sloping downward and confirming that the broader trend remains bearish.

The asset is also respecting the descending structure that has been in place for months, and every recovery attempt so far has failed before reaching a proper trend reversal point. The market is currently hovering just above the key blue support zone around $1,800, which has acted as the main floor after the sharp February selloff.

At the same time, the upside remains capped by clear resistance levels at around $2,400 and then $2,800. Even though ETH managed to bounce from the local lows, the recovery has been weak and lacks strong continuation, which suggests that sellers are still active on rallies.

As long as the asset stays below the descending resistance and especially below the $2,400 area, the current move looks more like a relief rebound inside a broader downtrend than the start of a sustainable reversal.

ETH/USDT 4-Hour Chart

On the 4-hour chart, ETH recently pushed into the $2,150 resistance region but got rejected quickly, forming a local lower high and confirming that this level remains an important ceiling in the short term. The RSI also printed an overbought signal near that rejection. Since then, the price has drifted back toward the mid-range around $1,950, showing a lack of aggressive buying interest after the failed breakout attempt.

This leaves ETH trapped in a relatively tight short-term range, with $1,800 still acting as the key support and $2,150 as the immediate resistance to reclaim.

A clean break below the lower boundary could open the door for the price to drop even deeper than the February lows, while a recovery above $2,150 would be the first signal that buyers are regaining some control. For now, however, the 4-hour structure still favors consolidation to bearish continuation unless buyers can force a stronger reclaim soon.

Sentiment Analysis

From a sentiment perspective, the Coinbase Premium Index is still a weak spot for Ethereum. Although the indicator has started to recover from the deeply negative readings seen in February, it remains around the neutral line and has not yet shown the kind of sustained positive premium that would signal strong spot demand from US investors. That suggests institutional and larger US-based buying interest is still tentative rather than decisive.

In other words, sentiment is no longer in outright capitulation territory, but it is also far from bullish confirmation. The improvement in the premium index is mildly constructive and may support the idea of local stabilization, yet it does not currently point to aggressive accumulation. Until this metric pushes firmly into positive territory and stays there, sentiment will likely remain neutral to slightly bearish, in line with the still fragile technical structure.