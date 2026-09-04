Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH Rejected at $2.5K Again – What Happens Next?

Ethereum has staged a sharp recovery from the June lows and is now consolidating below $2.5K after reclaiming several important technical levels. The daily structure has improved materially, but ETH is still struggling at a key resistance area, while the latest taker-flow data suggests that aggressive buying has not yet fully confirmed the move.

Ethereum Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

The daily chart shows a clear structural recovery from the $1.5K area. ETH subsequently reclaimed the $1.9K zone and pushed above the $2K mark, with the latest impulsive move taking price toward $2.5K.

The most important development is the price moving above the previous swing-high area around $2.45K and finally creating a higher high after months of decline. However, the asset is still sitting directly below the $2.5K resistance zone and has not yet cleared it after it was rejected again today. Therefore, further upside may require a decisive daily breakout rather than another rejection from the same area.

The 100-day and 200-day moving averages have also become more constructive. Both are now sloping upward after being reclaimed, with the 200-day moving average around the $2K region being the most important support element buyers should defend.

If ETH establishes a daily close above the $2.5K resistance zone, the next major upside area visible on the chart is the next swing high at $3.4K. Conversely, a rejection could send ETH back toward the $2K-$2.1K region, which appears to be the key structural support that must be held at all costs.

ETH/USDT 4-Hour Chart

The 4-hour chart shows that most of the recent advance occurred through a very aggressive vertical move from roughly $1.9K toward $2.5K. Since then, ETH has been consolidating inside a tight range, roughly between $2.35K and $2.55K.

This consolidation is important because it follows a strong impulsive breakout. Rather than immediately giving back the entire move, ETH has spent several weeks holding above the previous breakout area. The latest candles are also moving toward the upper boundary of the range.

The $2.4K-$2.5K area is therefore the key near-term pivot. Holding around this region would preserve the bullish structure and could allow another attempt to break out higher. This would strengthen the continuation case and potentially expose the $2.8K area before the larger $3.4K resistance zone.

On the downside, a loss of the consolidation range’s low around $2.4K would weaken the immediate setup and could trigger a deeper retracement toward the $2.25K order block. Meanwhile, the 4-hour RSI remains constructive, although it has cooled from its recent spike. This suggests that momentum is still positive without being as stretched as it was immediately after the breakout.

Sentiment Analysis

The Ethereum Taker Buy/Sell Ratio chart provides a more cautious signal. The 30-day moving average of the metric has recently dropped below the neutral 1.0 level again and appears to be hovering around 0.995, meaning aggressive sell orders have slightly outweighed aggressive buy orders across exchanges.

This is notable because ETH has simultaneously remained close to $2.5K. In other words, the latest price strength has not been accompanied by a strong increase in taker buying pressure.

The divergence does not necessarily invalidate the bullish technical structure, but it does suggest that the current consolidation may need another wave of genuine spot or aggressive futures demand before ETH can sustain a larger breakout. A move back above 1.0 in the taker buy/sell ratio alongside a decisive break above $2.5K would provide stronger confirmation for continuation and potentially lead to a genuine market recovery after months of downtrend.