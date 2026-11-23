Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH Rebounds 15% but This Level Must Be Reclaimed

Ethereum is rebounding around $1.8K after a sharp sell-off drove the price into a major long-term demand zone. The recovery is still early, and overhead resistance remains intact, while exchange reserves sitting at their lowest level in years add a notable on-chain backdrop.

Ethereum Price Analysis: The Weekly Chart

On the daily timeframe, the decline from approximately $2.8K in September has erased the entire August breakout and pushed ETH into the $1.5K demand zone. This region marked the April 2025 lows and the base of the June 2026 rebound. A sharp lower wick into its upper edge suggests buyers are responding, although the bounce has remained modest so far.

For a more durable recovery, ETH first needs to reclaim the $1.9K area, where consolidation preceded the August rally. Beyond that, the $2.4K zone, which was lost during the latest decline, would likely act as significant overhead supply.

Conversely, a decisive daily close below $1.5K would expose the lower part of the demand zone near $1.35K and raise the risk of a deeper capitulation. The daily RSI sits at approximately 33 after dipping below 30, which suggests selling momentum is easing. Still, a move above 50 would be needed to show that buyers are regaining control.

ETH/USDT 4-Hour Chart

The 4-hour chart shows ETH trading within a descending channel since the rejection from the $2.4K supply zone in early November. The decline reached the channel’s lower boundary and the $1.5K support, where a sharp rebound followed. This lifted the price back toward the upper trendline.

ETH is now consolidating inside a fair value gap around $1.7K, directly beneath that upper boundary. A breakout above it would be the first sign that the bearish structure is weakening, opening the way toward the $1.8K resistance, where price consolidated before the final leg lower. Clearing that area could bring the $2.4K resistance level back into focus.

On the downside, a rejection from the trendline could send ETH back toward $1.6K and eventually a retest of the $1.5K support. Meanwhile, the 4-hour RSI has recovered from deeply oversold levels to approximately 50, which indicates neutral momentum. A sustained move above that level would need to coincide with a channel breakout to support the recovery.

On-Chain Analysis

The Exchange Reserve metric on CryptoQuant tracks the total ETH balance held across all exchange wallets. Declining reserves are generally associated with coins moving into self-custody or long-term holding, which reduces immediate selling liquidity. Rising reserves can signal increased deposits ahead of potential sales.

The chart shows reserves peaking above 21M ETH in mid-2025 before falling steadily to around 14.7M. This decline continued even as ETH dropped from nearly $5K to the $1.5K region, suggesting the sell-off has not been accompanied by large-scale deposits to exchanges. Reserves have ticked slightly higher from their recent low near 14.4M.

However, falling reserves do not independently confirm accumulation, as the metric cannot reveal the intentions of holders. The small recent uptick also warrants monitoring. If it extends while ETH struggles below $1.8K, selling pressure could return. A renewed decline in reserves alongside a defense of $1.5K would instead support the base-building scenario.