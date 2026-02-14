Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH Needs to Reclaim This Key Level to Flip the Script

Ethereum’s recent price action reflects a market transitioning from impulsive selling into a potential short-term stabilisation phase. After a sharp decline toward the $1,750 demand zone, ETH has reacted with a moderate rebound, yet is expected to continue fluctuating in the short term.

Ethereum Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

On the daily chart, ETH continues to trade inside its descending channel, with lower highs and lower lows still intact. The recent impulsive drop pushed the price sharply into the $1.8K demand area, where buyers reacted and triggered a rebound toward the $2.1K region.

However, the asset remains below the 0.5 Fibonacci level at $2.4K and well under the 0.618 level at $2.5K, confirming that the current move is corrective rather than a confirmed trend reversal.

The $2.7K range, aligned with the 0.702–0.786 retracement levels, stands as a major supply zone and would be the key resistance area if a stronger recovery unfolds. As long as ETH remains below $2.5K, the broader structure favours sellers, while the $1.7K level remains the critical support to hold.

ETH/USDT 4-Hour Chart

On the 4-hour chart, the price action has formed a short-term contracting structure after the sharp bounce from $1.7K. The market is currently fluctuating between the ascending short-term support trendline and the descending local resistance trendline, compressing near the $2.1K area. A successful break above $2.1K could open the path toward $2.5K, which is the next key resistance.

Conversely, losing the $2K intraday support would likely expose the $1.8K zone again. For now, ETH appears to be in a short-term consolidation phase between $1.8K and $2.1K following the recent volatility spike.

Sentiment Analysis

The Ethereum Spot Average Order Size chart shows a notable increase in green dots during the recent decline toward the $1.8K region. These green clusters indicate large whale-sized spot orders entering the market as prices traded at low levels. This behaviour suggests potential accumulation by bigger players during the panic-driven sell-off.

While this does not immediately signal a trend reversal, the concentration of whale activity near $1.8K strengthens this zone as a structurally important demand area. If accumulation continues and price stabilises above $2K, the probability of a broader recovery toward higher resistance levels will gradually increase.