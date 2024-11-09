Ethereum has seen a significant uptick in buying pressure near the $2.4K support level, driving an impulsive price surge and reclaiming several key resistance regions. This action is signaling a potential shift towards a bullish market sentiment, with higher price levels expected in the mid-term.
Ethereum Price Analysis
By Shayan
The Daily Chart
The daily chart shows that intensified buying near the channel’s middle boundary of $2.4K has sparked a substantial upward move, allowing Ethereum to break through several critical resistance points:
- The 100-day moving average at $2.5K
- The descending channel’s upper boundary is around $2.8K
- The 200-day moving average at $3K
This strong performance suggests a bullish shift, with Ethereum reclaiming these resistance levels. Additionally, crossing the psychological $3K threshold reinforces a positive market sentiment, raising the possibility of reaching a new all-time high by year-end. However, a brief consolidation corrections phase might be necessary to sustain this trend healthily, allowing for potential profit-taking and market stabilization.
The 4-Hour Chart
The 4-hour chart shows an initial surge from $2.4K, the lower boundary of the descending flag pattern, where buying pressure has been strong. Ethereum has now surpassed the $2.8K resistance, which had acted as a significant barrier in recent months.
This break highlights buyers’ intent to increase the price, with eyes potentially set on a new ATH.
Currently, Ethereum is approaching $3.1K, the flag’s upper boundary, where notable selling pressure may emerge. Given the impulsive nature of the recent increase, a short-term rejection followed by a temporary corrective retracement seems possible. In this case, a brief correction toward the support range of $2.7K —$2.6K (bounded by the 0.5 and 0.618 Fibonacci retracement levels) would be beneficial, setting the stage for a healthier uptrend.
Onchain Analysis
By Shayan
The fund market premium metric is an essential indicator, as it reflects the difference between a fund’s market price and its Net Asset Value (NAV). When the premium is elevated, it suggests strong buying pressure within a specific region, indicating that investors are paying a higher price for fund shares relative to the underlying assets.
This premium metric substantially declined from mid-November 2021, when Ethereum reached its all-time high. This decline aligned with waning interest in Ethereum funds, a typical response as investors became cautious during the subsequent bear market.
However, a pivotal shift occurred as Ethereum reached its bear market low. The premium metric started to rise modestly, marking a return on investor interest. Since January 2023, this premium has steadily increased, signaling a resurgence in confidence for Ethereum-backed assets. Recently, the premium moved above zero, revealing positive market sentiment and suggesting robust demand for Ethereum funds.
In summary, the positive shift in the premium metric is a promising sign of renewed market optimism. If this trend persists, it could reinforce Ethereum’s broader price momentum, potentially contributing to its future price growth trajectory.
