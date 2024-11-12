The cryptocurrency market has seen a strong uptrend following President Trump’s election, with Ethereum experiencing a significant surge as buyers take control.

However, the market now appears ready for a correction phase to allow consolidation before further gains.

Technical Analysis

By Shayan

The Daily Chart

The influx of new participants and investors on the daily chart has led to an impulsive uptrend, driving Ethereum’s price above the 100-day and 200-day moving averages. This momentum led to a decisive break above both the 200-day MA at $2.9K and the psychological $3K resistance level, a clear indicator of a bullish shift as the market flushes out short positions.

However, Ethereum is now approaching a crucial resistance region around $3.6K, a level with significant supply and potential profit-taking. Given the strength of this resistance, there’s a high likelihood of a temporary corrective phase to ease buying pressure, likely pulling back toward the 200-day MA to establish a more sustainable uptrend.

The 4-Hour Chart

The 4-hour chart reveals the intensity of the recent surge, which began at the bearish flag’s lower boundary near $2.4K. The influx of buying pressure led to a breakout above the flag’s upper boundary, pushing Ethereum past the critical $3K mark and invalidating the previous bearish continuation pattern.

This surge shows a clear shift in market sentiment, but due to the impulsive nature of the rally, a consolidation phase is expected. A pullback toward the flag’s upper boundary and the $3K support level would allow the market to stabilize, giving participants a chance to lock in profits and provide entry points for new buyers.

The current technical setup suggests that Ethereum may pause its bullish momentum in the short term. A correction toward $3K would support a healthier continuation of the uptrend, giving the market time to recalibrate before attempting to break higher.

Onchain Analysis

By Shayan

Ethereum’s recent surge to a new yearly high has renewed optimism among market participants, with hopes that a new rally toward an all-time high may be underway. However, analyzing futures market sentiment can provide essential insights into potential short-term fluctuations.

Examining the funding rates for ETH futures, it can be observed that the metric has remained positive in recent weeks, signaling a bullish sentiment in the market. This optimism spiked sharply when Ethereum crossed the $3K threshold, a pattern similar to the rally in March 2024 that also led to an ATH.

Although positive funding rates generally signify healthy demand in a bullish market, elevated funding rates can be a red flag. They indicate an overheated futures market, which can create conditions ripe for long liquidation cascades if the price encounters resistance or experiences a pullback.

In the current market climate, with funding rates at heightened levels, the risk of increased volatility and potential corrections rises. An overheated market could lead to rapid sell-offs, especially if liquidations are triggered by profit-taking or minor corrections. Therefore, investors should manage risk carefully, anticipating short-term fluctuations and preparing for potential volatility.