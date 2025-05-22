Ethereum is approaching a decisive resistance at the 200-day moving average of $2.7K, signalling a potential bullish shift in market sentiment. A successful breakout above this level could ignite a strong rally, with the price likely targeting the $3.5K threshold in the mid-term.

Technical Analysis

The Daily Chart

ETH is on the verge of a decisive breakout above the critical 200-day moving average at $2.7K, a key level that has historically served as both support and resistance. After a brief consolidation beneath this threshold, the market has regained strength, with renewed buying pressure pushing the price toward a potential breakout.

A confirmed break above the $2.7K resistance would mark a significant shift in market sentiment, signaling the beginning of a broader bullish reversal. In this scenario, Ethereum is likely to target the $3K mark in the near term, with a possible extension toward the $3.5K resistance in the mid-term.

However, if the breakout attempt is rejected, selling pressure may take control, leading to a deeper retracement toward the $2K support region, aligned with the 100-day moving average. This level would then serve as a critical zone for the bulls to regroup.

The 4-Hour Chart

On the lower timeframe, ETH recently consolidated within a bullish continuation wedge pattern. After testing and holding support at the wedge’s lower boundary near $2.3K, the asset went on an impulsive rally, breaking out of the structure.

This breakout reflects a continuation of the bullish trend. Nevertheless, Ethereum now faces a key short-term resistance around the $2.7K swing high. A brief rejection and pullback toward the breakout level could occur, which would serve to validate the breakout before a potential continuation rally toward the $3K and possibly $3.5K levels.

Onchain Analysis

The Binance liquidation heatmap continues to offer key insights into Ethereum’s evolving market dynamics and potential price trajectory. Following a strong upward movement, ETH recently reached the critical $2.7K level, where a dense cluster of liquidation levels was triggered, flushing out leveraged short positions and offloading significant market liquidity.

Historically, in phases of recovery or strong bullish sentiment, markets tend to hunt these liquidity pockets, as smart money and institutional participants trigger forced liquidations to fuel upward momentum.

Currently, Ethereum has reclaimed the $2.5K resistance and is holding above $2.7K, signaling renewed bullish strength. Notably, the heatmap reveals a noticeable void of substantial liquidation levels between the current price and the $3.5K range. This lack of sell-side liquidity indicates reduced resistance ahead, supporting the potential for a continued rally toward the $3.5K threshold in the mid-term.