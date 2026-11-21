Ethereum Price Analysis: Did ETH Hit Its Macro Bottom After a 30% Monthly Drop?

Ethereum extended its sell-off this week, dropping below $1.6K before recovering toward $1.65K. The decline coincided with a broad crypto rout driven by spot ETF outflows and hawkish Federal Reserve rate-hike expectations, alongside a sharp drop in AI-related equities; Bitcoin fell below $56,000, and more than $2.4 billion in leveraged positions were liquidated over 24 hours.

ETH is now testing a multi-year support area, while long liquidations have climbed to their highest levels in months.

Ethereum Price Analysis: The Weekly Chart

On the weekly timeframe, Ethereum continues to trade within a broad structure defined by flat resistance near $4.9K all-time highs, and a rising trendline drawn from the 2022 bear-market low. After failing to reclaim the $2.8K–$3.3K supply zone in October, ETH has declined steadily, and this week’s 10% drop has brought the price back to this long-term trendline.

The key zone now sits between $1.5K and $1.75K, which acted as the base for major rallies in 2023 and 2025 and held again in summer 2026. The current candle wicked down to around $1.54K before buyers pushed the price back above $1.6K. If the zone holds, ETH could attempt a recovery toward $2K, with the $2.8K–$3.3K supply zone as the next major hurdle. However, a decisive weekly close below $1.5K would break both the demand zone and the trendline, exposing the $0.9K-$1K region, the base of the 2022 bottom.

The weekly RSI has also dropped to approximately 33, close to the oversold threshold of 30. Comparable readings appeared near the mid-2022, April 2025, and June 2026 lows, all of which preceded significant rebounds. Even so, the indicator has not yet turned higher, and a move back above 50 would be needed to signal a real shift in momentum.

ETH/USDT 4-Hour Chart

Looking at the short-term structure, the 4-hour chart shows a clean descending channel that has guided the price lower since the rejection near $2.4K in early November. ETH consolidated around the $1.8K support for several sessions, but that floor gave way, and the sell-off accelerated into both the channel’s lower boundary and the $1.5K demand zone.

The rebound from these lows has carried ETH back to approximately $1.65K, right at the edge of the bearish fair value gap around $1.7K left by the impulsive drop. Sellers could defend this imbalance, but a push through it and the channel’s upper boundary would open the way toward $1.8K, which is now likely to act as resistance. If the bounce fails, a retest of $1.5K becomes likely, and losing it would shift the focus to the weekly levels below.

Meanwhile, the 4-hour RSI has recovered from a deeply oversold reading near 22 to approximately 37. This suggests that short-term selling pressure is easing, but momentum remains below the neutral 50 level, so the recovery still lacks confirmation.

Sentiment Analysis

The long liquidations chart on CryptoQuant tracks forced closures of leveraged long positions across all exchanges, smoothed here with a 100-day exponential moving average. The metric has risen sharply from about 20K in September to approximately 32.5K, its highest reading since spring 2026, as ETH slid from around $2.8K to $1.6K.

Earlier spikes, in February and April 2026, came close to local price lows, as large waves of liquidations flushed out excess leverage and reduced the number of positions exposed to further forced selling. However, those flushes were followed by months of range-bound trading rather than an immediate recovery, and the current reading is still climbing rather than rolling over.

If the EMA begins to turn lower while ETH holds above $1.5K, it would suggest the deleveraging phase is losing intensity, supporting the base-building case. On the other hand, a renewed breakdown below $1.5K could trigger another cascade of long liquidations, making the $1.5K and $1.7K levels the two triggers to watch.