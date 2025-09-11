Ethereum is trading with muted volatility, as both buyers and sellers lack conviction. The asset remains trapped within established ranges, with participants awaiting a catalyst to determine the next directional move.

Technical Analysis

By Shayan

The Daily Chart

On the daily chart, Ethereum continues to respect its ascending channel, though the price has slipped slightly below the mid-range. ETH is stabilising above the $4.2K–$4.3K support zone, but has failed to generate momentum toward the upper channel boundary near $5K.

The RSI sits around neutral, underscoring the absence of strong momentum in either direction. If ETH reclaims the channel’s midline and holds above its current base, the broader bullish structure will remain intact. A breakdown below $4.2K, however, would expose the $3.8K demand zone, while strength above $4.6K would reopen the path toward retesting the highs.

The 4-Hour Chart

On the 4-hour chart, Ethereum has shown the first signs of renewed bullish interest, breaking slightly above its descending wedge after multiple defences of the $4.2K base. The asset now probing the $4.4K zone, with momentum gradually shifting back to buyers.

If ETH sustains this push, the next upside target lies in the $4.6K–$4.7K range. Conversely, failure to hold $4.2K would confirm a failed breakout, increasing the likelihood of a move toward $3.8K. Reclaiming the channel’s midline would be a key structural signal, paving the way for an eventual rally toward a new all-time high.

Sentiment Analysis

By Shayan

The latest liquidation heatmap highlights Ethereum consolidating between $4.2K and $4.5K, with dense liquidity clusters stacked on both sides.

On the upside, a heavy band of short liquidations sits around $4,450–$4,600. If ETH extends higher into this zone, trapped shorts could be squeezed, fueling momentum toward the $4,800 liquidity pocket.

On the downside, long liquidation layers remain concentrated in the $4,100–$4,200 region. Losing this base would likely trigger unwinding of leveraged longs, potentially accelerating a drop toward $4K.

For now, ETH remains in a range-bound, liquidity-driven environment, where market makers are likely to continue hunting both sides. Until one of these clusters is decisively cleared, sideways compression is expected, with new order flow required to spark a lasting breakout.