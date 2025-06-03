Ethereum continues to trade within a tight range after a strong rally in May, facing resistance near the $2,800 mark. Despite holding its recent gains, the price has struggled to break higher, leaving traders cautious amid mixed signals. As both momentum and positioning build, the market seems primed for a decisive move.

Technical Analysis

By ShayanMarkets

The Daily Chart

On the daily chart, ETH remains capped below the $2,800 resistance zone, which aligns with the 200-day moving average. Despite repeated attempts, price has failed to break and hold above this area, forming a potential local top. The RSI is also hovering near 62, showing a loss of bullish momentum compared to earlier in the rally, and potentially a bearish divergence.

The current market structure resembles an ascending channel or potential distribution range. A clean break above $2,850 could open the way toward the $3,000–$3,200 region, which aligns with the Fibonacci golden zone, while a breakdown below $2,400 may shift momentum back in favor of sellers and target $2,100.

The 4-Hour Chart

On the 4-hour chart, the price action is forming an ascending channel, often a bearish signal, especially near key resistance. The market recently bounced from the lower boundary near $2,500, retesting mid-range liquidity. However, upward follow-through has been weak. Moreover, the RSI is trending sideways just above 50, suggesting indecision.

This consolidation comes after a clear imbalance (FVG) from the May breakout, which has yet to be revisited. If the asset breaks down from this channel, a sweep of that fair value gap area around the $2,200 mark becomes likely. On the other hand, a push above the recent highs with volume could invalidate the bearish pattern and trigger continuation.

Sentiment Analysis

Ethereum’s open interest is flashing a warning sign. While the price has remained relatively flat and range-bound over the past week, open interest has continued to rise aggressively, now surpassing previous highs when ETH was trading above $3,000.

This divergence indicates growing leverage and speculation at lower price levels, without the confirmation of a strong price rally. Historically, such imbalances between open interest and price tend to lead to sharp volatility, either via a short squeeze or a long liquidation cascade. The market is coiled, and this crowded positioning could act as fuel for a large move once a direction is chosen.