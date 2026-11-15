Ethereum Price Analysis: Can ETH Bounce Back Before $1.5K Comes Into Play?

Ethereum has rebounded toward $1.82K after a sharp selloff reached the marked liquidity level near $1.71K. Daily momentum is oversold, creating room for a relief rally, but the broader bearish structure remains intact as large futures orders appear during the decline.

Ethereum Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

The daily chart shows ETH extending its decline beneath the former $1.90K–$1.98K demand zone. Losing this base accelerated selling toward the horizontal level marked as inducement around $1.71K, where the latest candle has attracted a buying response.

The daily RSI sits near 25, indicating oversold momentum. This supports the possibility of a corrective bounce, particularly after such an aggressive decline, but does not establish a durable bottom. Strong downtrends can remain oversold while price continues lower.

The first meaningful recovery hurdle is the broken $1.90K–$1.98K zone, which could now act as resistance. Reclaiming it would ease immediate pressure and improve the prospects of a recovery toward $2.05K–$2.13K. The broader supply zone around $2.20K–$2.46K remains considerably higher.

If the current rebound fails and ETH breaks sustainably beneath $1.71K, attention would shift toward the major daily demand zone around $1.51K–$1.64K. For now, the reaction from liquidity offers a potential pause in the decline, while a reversal still requires stronger price confirmation.

ETH/USDT 4-Hour Chart

The four-hour chart highlights persistent bearish momentum following the breakdown beneath the descending channel. Successive consolidation areas have failed to hold, with the latest selloff carrying Ethereum through $1.90K and toward $1.71K before buyers responded.

The rebound toward $1.82K is constructive at a local level, but it has yet to break a meaningful prior swing high. The nearby $1.84K–$1.85K area is the first hurdle, followed by the more important $1.90K–$1.98K resistance zone. A rejection there would preserve the sequence of lower highs and leave another test of the lows in focus.

Alternatively, sustained acceptance above $1.98K would weaken the immediate bearish continuation setup and expose the $2.06K–$2.13K supply zone. Buyers would also need to establish a higher low to show that the recovery has support beyond the initial rebound.

On the downside, losing $1.71K would invalidate the current local defense and increase the relevance of the demand area beginning around $1.64K.

Sentiment Analysis

The Futures Average Order Size chart shows a recent cluster classified as big whale orders accompanying Ethereum’s decline from above $2.2K toward the $1.8K region. This indicates larger average futures trade sizes during the latest phase of weakness.

Their appearance raises the possibility that large participants are contributing to selling pressure through bearish positioning or hedging. However, order size alone does not reveal trade direction, distinguish opening from closing positions, or confirm accumulation.

The price response therefore remains essential. Continued large-order activity alongside failed rebounds and fresh lows would be consistent with persistent sell-side pressure. A sustained reclaim of $1.90K–$1.98K would instead provide stronger evidence that supply is being absorbed. At present, whale participation highlights the significance of the move without confirming that the decline has ended.