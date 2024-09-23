Ethereum has recently seen a surge in demand near the crucial $2.1K support zone, resulting in a significant bullish retracement. The price has now reclaimed the middle threshold of the multi-month descending channel, suggesting the potential for further gains toward the upper boundary near $3K.
Technical Analysis
By Shayan
The Daily Chart
On the daily chart, Ethereum experienced increased buying pressure near the critical support region around the lower trendline of the multi-month descending channel, which aligns with the $2.1K support zone.
This resurgence in demand triggered a bullish reversal, pushing the price above a critical resistance area that includes the channel’s middle boundary at $2,530 and $2.5K. Reclaiming this zone signals a potential shift in market sentiment toward bullishness, albeit temporarily.
However, Ethereum is approaching a crucial barrier of around $2.8K, where sellers will likely step up. The price action at this level will be pivotal in determining Ethereum’s medium-term direction. A successful breakout could signal the continuation of the bullish trend, while failure to clear this resistance may lead to renewed selling pressure.
The 4-Hour Chart
On the 4-hour chart, Ethereum saw a strong surge from the $2.1K support zone, corresponding with the flag pattern’s lower boundary.
This upward momentum carried the price toward the critical resistance range between the 0.5 ($2.6K) and 0.618 ($2.8K) Fibonacci levels. The short-term action suggests that the bearish momentum has subsided, with buyers now attempting to push the price above the $2.8K resistance.
The $2.8K level has been a strong barrier for the bulls in recent months, filled with supply and selling pressure. However, Ethereum could see a breakout if the momentum persists, leading to a short-squeeze and further gains.
On the other hand, a rejection at this crucial resistance may result in a continued sideways consolidation within the flag pattern, maintaining short-term uncertainty.
Onchain Analysis
By Shayan
As Ethereum’s price continues to form higher highs and lows, approaching the $2.8K level, insights from the Binance liquidation heatmap provide valuable context for this movement. The ETH/USDT heatmap highlights significant liquidity pools often targeted by larger market participants or so-called “smart money.”
According to the heatmap, the $2.8K level contains the highest concentration of liquidity near Ethereum’s current price. Liquidity tends to act as a magnet for price, drawing the market toward these pools. As a result, this zone has become a key short-term target for Ethereum.
Given this dynamic, a bullish continuation toward the $2.8K level is highly likely driven by the market’s tendency to gravitate toward high liquidity areas. This makes the $2.8K price range a critical area to monitor, as a potential breakout above this level could signal the continuation of Ethereum’s current upward trend.
LIMITED OFFER 2024 at BYDFi Exchange: Up to $2,888 welcome reward, use this link to register and open a 100 USDT-M position for free!
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.