Ethereum continues to trade sideways, with volatility subdued as price action remains compressed between major support and resistance zones.

The market is approaching a sensitive juncture, where either a recovery could unfold or further weakness may develop.

Technical Analysis

By Shayan

The Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, ETH remains within its long-standing ascending channel. After pulling back from the upper boundary near $4.9K, the price is now consolidating around the mid-range support.

As long as Ethereum holds above the dotted trendline and the $4.2K–$4.3K support region, the broader bullish channel structure remains intact. Losing this area, however, would expose the $3.8K support zone, where deeper demand sits. On the upside, bulls must regain momentum and drive price back toward the channel’s upper boundary to reassert control and target fresh highs.

The 4-Hour Chart

The 4-hour chart makes the compression more evident. Following the sharp rejection near $4.9K, Ethereum has been trading within a descending channel (marked in yellow), while repeatedly finding demand around the $4.2K support block.

The asset is currently testing the upper boundary of this descending channel. A confirmed breakout would likely open the path toward $4.6K–$4.7K, while another rejection would keep ETH locked in the short-term range, leaving the market vulnerable to a retest of lower supports around $3.8K.

Onchain Analysis

By Shayan

The 2-week ETH/USDT liquidation heatmap highlights a market caught in compression, with dense liquidity clusters forming on both sides of the current price. This balanced yet fragile setup underscores the risk of a liquidity-driven breakout in either direction.

On the upside, a significant band of short liquidations sits above $4,500, extending into the $4,500–$4,600 zone. A clean break through resistance here could ignite a wave of forced short covers, fueling a sharp rally higher.

On the downside, equally heavy concentrations of long liquidations are visible around $4,200 and lower toward $4,000. A failure to hold the $4,200 base could trigger a cascade of liquidations, accelerating downside volatility into the next major support.

Overall, ETH is consolidating inside a compressed range, with leveraged positions stacked at both extremes. The $4,200 and $4,500 levels now act as critical trigger zones, and whichever side breaks first is likely to dictate the next decisive move. Until then, traders should remain cautious, as the market remains vulnerable to liquidity hunts and false breakouts.