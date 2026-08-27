Ethereum Price Analysis: After a 35% Rally, Is ETH Ready for Another Leg Higher?

Ethereum’s sharp breakout has significantly improved its market structure, with strong momentum carrying the price toward the $2.5K region. While bullish continuation remains possible, the increasingly extended move leaves ETH vulnerable to a temporary pullback or sideways consolidation if supply begins to increase.

Ethereum Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, Ethereum has decisively broken out of its prolonged bearish structure. The impulsive rally from the $1.85K-$1.92K demand zone pushed the price through the descending trendline, the major moving averages, and the $2.07K-$2.15K resistance zone with considerable strength.

ETH is now trading around $2.5K and testing the major $2.4K-$2.5K resistance zone. Momentum remains firmly bullish, supporting the possibility of continuation if buyers can absorb the available supply around this area.

However, the RSI has recently entered overbought territory following the vertical advance. This does not necessarily signal an immediate reversal, but it does indicate that the market is becoming increasingly extended. If supply increases around $2.5K, ETH could enter a period of sideways consolidation or begin a corrective pullback before attempting another leg higher.

The $2.07K-$2.15K zone represents an important support area in the event of a deeper correction, while the former $1.85K-$1.92K consolidation range remains the broader structural support.

ETH/USDT 4-Hour Chart

The 4-hour chart highlights the strength of the recent expansion more clearly. Ethereum surged almost vertically from around $1.9K and has since begun consolidating inside the $2.43K-$2.51K resistance zone.

Despite the lack of immediate follow-through above $2.5K, the short-term structure remains bullish. A decisive breakout and acceptance above the $2.51K region could indicate that buyers remain in control and open the door to further upside.

Nevertheless, after such an aggressive rally, a retracement would be technically reasonable. The first notable pullback target is the $2.22K-$2.31K zone. If selling pressure becomes more substantial, the second support region around $2.07K-$2.12K could become relevant.

Therefore, the primary scenario remains a bullish continuation based on the strength of momentum. Yet, increasing supply around the current resistance could first produce either a temporary correction toward these pullback zones or a sideways consolidation phase that allows the market to cool down.

Sentiment Analysis

The liquidation data adds another reason to expect potentially choppy price action in the short term. Liquidity is present on both sides of Ethereum’s current price, indicating that neither buyers nor sellers have established complete control.

This balanced positioning increases the possibility of sideways consolidation accompanied by liquidity sweeps in both directions. Price could temporarily move above or below the developing range to clear leveraged positions before establishing its next sustained trend.

Combined with the technical picture, this suggests that ETH’s broader momentum remains favorable for bullish continuation, but the path higher may not be straightforward. A period of consolidation or a temporary pullback could occur first as the market absorbs supply following the recent impulsive rally.