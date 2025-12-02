Ethereum Open Interest Surges as ETH Price Dumps to $2.8K: What Does It Mean?

Ethereum’s market activity has picked up again after a sharp move to the downside. Following a drop to near $2,800, open interest in ETH futures rose by more than $653 million.

As of press time, ETH is trading at around $2,800. The asset is down 8% in the past 24 hours but remains slightly up on the week.

Open Interest Rises After Price Decline

According to analyst Maartunn, ETH open interest jumped by $653.8 million, a 4% rise, shortly after the latest dip. The price drop was met with increased futures activity, suggesting traders were quick to return. This kind of behavior is often seen during periods of volatility, when leverage is reintroduced into the market.

ETH Open Interest just jumped +$653.8M (+4.32%) after the recent dip 🎯 Looks like the gamblers are back for another round. pic.twitter.com/1ZPNs9y2RE — Maartunn (@JA_Maartun) December 1, 2025

ETH trading volume supports this trend, with over $23.8 billion recorded in the last 24 hours. Additionally, the asset may also be approaching a technical turning point. Data from a weekly chart shared by Mister Crypto shows the Stochastic RSI moving into its lower range. Historically, these conditions have been followed by price bounces. Maartunn commented,

“$ETH is very oversold. In the past we’ve always seen a bounce from this level. History will repeat!”

Interestingly, the chart shows that previous readings at similar levels have lined up with market reversals. The current setup appears to mirror earlier cycles where oversold conditions were followed by recoveries, suggesting the potential for a shift in momentum.

ETH/BTC Holds Firm Despite Market Pressure

While Bitcoin has pulled back, ETH has remained steady against it. ETH/BTC is sitting just above a support zone between 0.03150 and 0.03250 BTC. Analyst Michaël van de Poppe noted, “$ETH is nicely consolidating… remaining flat against Bitcoin,” despite broader weakness.

You may also like:

Volume remains stable, and the pair is holding above its 50-day moving average. Earlier this year, the price rallied over 140% from this same area. Van de Poppe added, “Bitcoin bottoming and Ethereum is likely to outperform,” if the current range continues to hold.

Broader Outlook and Fair Value Estimate

Simon Kim, CEO of Hashed, has launched a dashboard that values Ethereum using 12 different models, as previously reported. According to the dashboard, Ethereum’s fair value is estimated at $4,869. Based on the current market price, this suggests the asset may be undervalued by over 60%.

Meanwhile, CryptoWZRD’s technical review notes that Ethereum is trading just above key support. A move above $3,055 could open the way for bullish setups, while price action below that level may keep the market in a sideways range. They plan to monitor shorter timeframes for potential short-term trade opportunities.