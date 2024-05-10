Neel Somani, the founder and CEO of the Ethereum layer 2 blockchain project Eclipse, has announced a temporary reduction in his role following allegations of sexual misconduct.

In a statement posted on May 9th, Somani addressed the accusations, asserting his innocence while acknowledging the seriousness of the situation.

Somani Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The allegations against Somani surfaced on Twitter in the past week, prompting his swift response. He denied them, stating, “Serious allegations have been made against me on Twitter in the last week. These allegations are false,” Somani wrote in a post on the platform X.

I have never sexually assaulted or harassed any woman. This is a serious issue endemic to our industry and society in general, and I don’t mean to minimize it by my denial of these false allegations. — neelsalami.eth 🌑 (@neelsalami) May 9, 2024

Acknowledging the seriousness of the situation, he emphasized the need for a thorough and thoughtful investigation into the matter, asserting, “Serious allegations about sexual misconduct warrant a serious and thoughtful response.”

Somani stated that he has never engaged in any form of sexual assault or harassment and expressed his commitment to proving his innocence.

Following the accusations, he decided to step back from his public-facing role, stating that Eclipse’s senior leadership is well-equipped to handle the responsibilities in his absence. He expressed confidence that allowing the necessary conversations to unfold would reveal the truth about the allegations.

“While I work to clear my name and defend myself, it isn’t fair for the team at Eclipse, our investors, or our ecosystem of developers to have this situation weighing on their reputations and the technology that we are working so hard to build.”

Eclipse Responds

Eclipse responded to the unfolding situation, affirming its support for a thorough investigation. The company expressed its dedication to transparency and accountability in a separate statement released on X. “Our team takes allegations against our CEO, Neel Somani, seriously and believes in the importance of truth,” Eclipse declared.

Eclipse remains committed to maintaining the highest personal and professional standards, including gender equality and fair treatment. The team takes allegations against our CEO, Neel Somani, seriously and believes in the importance of truth. — Eclipse 🌑 (@EclipseFND) May 9, 2024

Amidst Somani’s decision to step back temporarily, Eclipse reassured its community of its commitment to its mission. “Our mission at Eclipse has always been to bridge the gap between Ethereum and Solana and build a truly novel and high-performing blockchain for the future of the crypto industry,” the company affirmed. “We remain committed to this vision, our supporters, and our broader ecosystem/community.”

Eclipse, a layer-2 blockchain scaling project on Ethereum, recently announced a successful Series A funding round, raising $50 million ahead of its mainnet debut. The funding round, co-led by Placeholder and Hack VC, brought the total amount raised by the company to $65 million.