Ethereum Just Had Its Best Month in a Year: Can ETH Keep Rallying in August?

The summer is not the most exciting period in the cryptocurrency markets, and the past month or so proved it. Nevertheless, Ethereum managed to become one of the few (re)rising stars, surging by roughly 20% and reaching a local peak.

History suggests that August has been quite the controversial month for the largest altcoin, and we will explore that data to try to see what could be hiding around the corner in the next 30ish days.

ETH Saw Big July Gains

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap had a violent end to 2025 and a similarly painful start to 2026. Its troubles began after the all-time high marked in August last year, when it was rejected and marked six consecutive monthly closures in the red. The most painful were November (-22.38%), January (-17.52%), and February (-19.81%).

A minor relief rally followed in March and April with gains of around 7% each. However, the bears returned in May with an 11% drop, while June was extremely bearish for the entire market and ETH dumped by 21.7%. As such, the expectations for July were high for a rebound. Historically, it hasn’t been Ethereum’s best month, but all that were in the green saw double-digit gains.

July 2026 didn’t disappoint. The altcoin rebounded from the early slumber when it dipped toward $1,500 and rocketed to $1,980 at one point. Although it was rejected there, it ended the month at around $1,900, which meant a solid surge of approximately 20%. This performance dwarfed BTC’s monthly gains, as the market leader jumped by a more modest 9%.

What’s Next in August?

Although there are some warning signs about ETH’s short-term price future, August has delivered some major gains throughout the years. Obviously, the 2017 edition stands out when the token skyrocketed by nearly 93%. 2020 brought a respectable 25.32% surge, followed by another 35.62% pump in 2021. The gains in August 2025 were also double digits, and ETH managed to break its previous ATH record during that month.

The opposite side of the coin is that the other six Augusts since 2016 have been in the red. The most painful examples that stand out were during the 2018 bear market when ETH slumped by almost 35%, another 21.31% leg down a year later, and the 2024 drop of 22.21%.

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