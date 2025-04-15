During the largest annual cryptocurrency conference in Europe, Paris Blockchain Week, CryptoPotato had the chance to chat with Christopher Greenwood, the Head of Delivery at the Apex Fusion Foundation.

Hyper-focused on building a next-gen blockchain ecosystem with the goal of uniting the best of Web3, Apex Fusion is built by Cardano, Ethereum, and Polygon Edge OGs.

In the following, we explore its mission while also tackling some of the challenges that well-established ecosystems such as Ethereum are facing in certain directions.

What is Apex Fusion, and what is the mission?

Apex Fusion is a next-generation blockchain ecosystem that unites the best of Web3 — removing tribalism and unlocking real cross-chain value.

Built by OGs from Cardano, Ethereum, and Polygon Edge, Apex Fusion applies the lessons of the past to create a unified platform: a shared economic environment anchored by a secure, decentralized UTxO Layer 1 (PRIME) and enhanced with high-performance L2s for both UTxO and EVM.



It combines the security and formal rigor of Cardano / Bitcoin, the programmability and adoption power of Ethereum, and the modular scalability of Polygon Edge—all working together to create real interoperability, not just talk.

Can you please expand on your goal of bridging Ethereum and Cardano?



The goal isn’t just technical—it’s also social and, in a way, philosophical. At Apex Fusion, we’re bringing together the best people, technologies, and communities to create an ecosystem that reflects the full potential of Web3.

Ethereum brings unmatched programmability, global adoption, and developer tooling. Cardano offers UTxO-based security, academic rigor, and scalability by design. By bridging these two models—account-based (EVM) and UTxO—we unlock new possibilities for businesses, institutions, and entire industries to build across systems without compromise. We are leveraging strengths, not duplicating effort, and creating value where fragmentation used to exist.

Your staking protocol claims to encourage “healthy interaction” on the chain—how do you define that, and how is it built into the design?



At Apex Fusion, healthy interaction means meaningful participation that strengthens the protocol and rewards those who contribute.

Our staking protocol is built on Ouroboros, the peer-reviewed, academically researched Proof of Stake protocol developed by IOG (the creators of Cardano). It simulates all game-theory scenarios to ensure security through economic alignment, not brute force.



Users who stake their AP3X tokens are securing the network and receiving a 10% APY reward, built directly into the protocol—no wrapping, no third-party contracts and no token lockups.



This native, liquid staking encourages active involvement, where community members support the ecosystem simply by holding and staking tokens—an elegant, trustless system that aligns incentives across users, Stake Pool Operators, the Apex Fusion Foundation and the wider community as a whole.



What’s in store next?



We’ve launched our foundation—PRIME L1, which is live. The $AP3X token is live and available on several exchanges. Stake Pool Operators are securing the network, staking is operational with users receiving the 10% APY rewards, and our community is growing.

What’s next is all about bringing additional liquidity into the ecosystem, scale, usability and developing the community through rewards and grants. Here are some of the highlights:

Now, we’re entering a phase of rapid ecosystem expansion, unlocking real utility for users, developers, and partners. Here’s what’s next:

Reactor Bridge – True Cross-Chain Interoperability

Launching soon, the Reactor Bridge will connect UTxO and EVM-based chains, allowing assets and data to move seamlessly between Bitcoin-inspired and Ethereum-compatible environments. This is the missing infrastructure piece for real cross-chain functionality—one that most projects promise but few deliver at scale.

Nexus (EVM L2) – Unlocking Programmability & dApps

Nexus brings full EVM compatibility to Apex Fusion, allowing developers to build smart contracts, DeFi protocols, and dApps using familiar Ethereum tools. It also enables integration with existing liquidity providers and bridges, increasing utility for AP3X and making Apex Fusion part of the broader EVM ecosystem.

Reputation System – Rewarding Real Contribution

Now graduating from beta to full launch, the Reputation System allows users to earn on-chain credibility and access exclusive rewards based on actual contributions—staking, running SPOs, participating in governance, or building community. This system will form the backbone of future airdrops, grants, and governance power, aligning incentives for everyone in the ecosystem.

VECTOR (UTxO L2) – Institutional-Grade DeFi

VECTOR is our high-performance UTxO-based Layer 2 designed for scalable DeFi applications, ideal for projects needing low-latency, high-throughput execution. It brings Cardano-style security and composability into a faster, application-specific chain, unlocking real-world financial use cases and institutional interest.

Ecosystem Incentives & Expansion

Through a mix of grants, developer programs, and partner onboarding, we’re expanding the Apex Fusion ecosystem and rewarding builders, contributors, and early users. This will include support for Cardano-native projects, EVM teams, and cross-chain dApps to deploy on Apex infrastructure.

In short, Apex Fusion is evolving from infrastructure to interaction—from foundation to flourishing ecosystem.

Let’s talk about the general market conditions: have the challenges Ethereum is facing been an inspiration?

If we’re talking about token price, that’s a very narrow lens. Ethereum has by far the largest developer community, the broadest product ecosystem, and a globally distributed base of contributors.

Yes, Ethereum is facing challenges, but those are a reflection of scale and the natural evolution of long-standing design choices. That’s not a failure—it’s maturity.



The number of L2s built on Ethereum today is a testament to its open-source vision and developer-first ethos. From a technical standpoint, Ethereum is undergoing transformation—not decline.

We’ve chosen to adopt EVM via a Polygon Edge implementation for our Nexus chain because we believe EVM will continue to be the most widely supported standard for smart contract platforms.

Far from being an inspiration for departure, Ethereum’s ongoing evolution shows what’s possible when a community leads with openness, iteration, and ambition. We’re building alongside that momentum, not in opposition to it.

In partnership with Paris Blockchain Week 2025