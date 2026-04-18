Ethereum Hits All-Time High in Quarterly Network Activity

Alongside the milestone, stablecoin issuance also expanded, pushing the total supply on Ethereum to about $180 billion during the quarter.

Ethereum recorded a major on-chain milestone in the first quarter of 2026 across its base layer activity. Data from Artemis shows the network processed over 200 million transactions, its highest quarterly total on record.

On a quarterly basis, this represents a 43% increase from 145 million transactions in the previous quarter ending late 2025. Quarterly activity previously bottomed near 90 million in 2023 before stabilizing through most of 2024.

What’s Driving Ethereum’s Activity Growth?

Growth was driven mainly by Layer 2 networks that process transactions off-chain and settle on Ethereum. Rollups such as Base and Arbitrum bundle activity, increasing recorded base-layer transaction counts significantly over time.

Alongside this scaling effect, stablecoin issuance also expanded, pushing total supply on Ethereum to about $180 billion in the quarter. These dollar-pegged tokens now support decentralized finance activity, payments, and remittance flows across the ecosystem.

Network-level efficiency also played a role. The Dencun upgrade reduced data costs for Layer 2 networks, limiting direct fee pressure on the Ethereum mainnet. As a result, higher usage did not translate into proportional gas fees or increased ETH token burns.

What This Means for Ethereum’s Next Phase

Despite stronger network activity, Ether price remains near $2,400, still more than 50% below its 2025 peak levels. Analysts note a growing divergence between on-chain usage and market valuation trends.

Some market observers view this gap as a sign of delayed pricing response to network fundamentals. Historical cycles suggest sustained on-chain expansion often precedes broader price recovery phases in crypto markets.

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However, analysts caution that transaction growth may include automated stablecoin movements rather than new user adoption. This raises questions about how much of the activity reflects genuine economic demand on the network.

Future momentum depends on whether the network maintains over 200 million transactions into the second quarter of 2026, alongside continued stablecoin and Layer 2 activity. These factors will determine whether the current level of network usage is sustained or fades.

The broader question is whether strong on-chain activity will eventually translate into renewed long-term market strength. This uncertainty is amplified as Ethereum’s usage, scaling, and price trends continue to move in different directions.