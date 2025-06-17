A golden cross on the daily Ethereum chart is approaching, signaling a long-term trend change and potential breakout. The last time this happened, ETH pumped 35% in a few weeks, observed entrepreneur Ted Pillows on X.

A golden cross occurs when a faster-moving average crosses above a slower-moving one. In this case, the 50-day exponential moving average is about to cross the 200-day EMA.

The last Ethereum golden cross took place in mid-November, and prices surged from just over $3,000 to around $4,000 in a matter of weeks.

$ETH golden cross is approaching. Last time it happened, ETH pumped 35% in a few weeks. ETH big pump is coming. pic.twitter.com/WeVF9629zh — Ted (@TedPillows) June 16, 2025

Strengthening Ethereum Narrative

Ethereum prices are coiling up and have remained within a tightly range-bound channel since they broke above $2,000 on May 8. The asset has bounced off support at $2,500 multiple times over the past six weeks, which has strengthened it as a base for the next leg up.

Crypto analyst and trader ‘Merlijn The Trader’ observed that ETH was “following the 2017 playbook,” when it traded around the 50-day moving average before lifting off.

However, this time around, the market is much bigger with “institutional fuel” backing Ethereum and “no ceiling in sight,” he said before adding, “We’re not repeating history, we’re amplifying it.”

ETHEREUM IS FOLLOWING THE 2017 PLAYBOOK Same breakout zone. Same 50 MA reclaim.

Sideways chop… then liftoff. But this time? Bigger market. Institutional fuel is backing $ETH. No ceiling in sight. We’re not repeating history…

We’re amplifying it. pic.twitter.com/rzR4kgE0lP — Merlijn The Trader (@MerlijnTrader) June 16, 2025

In 2017, ETH broke out on the ICO hype, but in 2025, its fundamentals are much better with staking yields, ETF flows, and infrastructure such as real-world asset tokenization driving momentum.

Spot Ether exchange-traded funds in the US continue to accumulate the asset, with just one minor outflow day since the middle of May. BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) has amassed almost $650 million worth of the asset so far this month, according to Farside Investors. And that is without ETH staking provisions.

Meanwhile, the Trump family media corporation has filed for a spot ETF tracking both Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Wall Street’s Gateway to DeFi

Ethereum co-founder and ConsenSys founder Joseph Lubin described Ethereum as being Wall Street’s gateway to decentralized finance.

Financial institutions will be forced to deeply understand Ethereum’s infrastructure and DeFi protocols as they analyze corporate treasury strategies, he said.

Ethereum serves as the primary platform where this “Wall Street-to-Main Street” adoption strategy will unfold. Companies can now use Ethereum to issue tokens and participate in DeFi without regulatory fear, opening new use cases for ETH as the base layer for corporate blockchain activities, he said.

“The paradigm shift to an increasingly decentralized system of the world is accelerating.”