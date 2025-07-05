Ethereum remains range-bound between the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, signalling a consolidation phase.

However, a decisive breakout in either direction will likely define the next major trend, with market sentiment leaning toward a potential bullish breakout in the coming days.

ETH Price Analysis: Technicals

By Shayan

The Daily Chart

ETH is currently consolidating between the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, entering a decisive phase in its price action.

After breaking above the pivotal 200-day MA around $2.5K, an area that has acted as strong resistance in recent weeks, the price has pulled back to retest this level. This pullback is crucial: if bullish demand resurfaces and holds ETH above this moving average, it would likely ignite another leg upward, targeting the $2.8K resistance zone.

For now, the cryptocurrency appears to be range-bound between $2.5K and $2.8K, and a clear breakout from this zone will likely set the stage for the next significant trend direction. Market participants are closely watching for a bullish continuation, which could solidify ETH’s reversal structure.

The 4-Hour Chart

On the lower timeframe, ETH’s recent rally encountered resistance at a key bearish order block between $2625 and $2670, where sellers re-entered the market. This rejection has pushed the price back toward the $2.5K support level, a historically significant zone for ETH.

This area now serves as a crucial battleground. If buyers manage to defend it, Ethereum could regain momentum and reattempt a breakout above the overhead supply.

However, failure to hold $2.5K could trigger extended consolidation or even a retracement toward lower supports.

Onchain Analysis

By Shayan

The funding rate remains a key indicator of market sentiment in Ethereum’s futures market. In a healthy uptrend, this metric typically trends upward, reflecting increasing confidence and positioning from long-biased traders in both spot and perpetual markets.

Currently, however, ETH’s funding rates have been declining amid price consolidation between the 100-day and 200-day moving averages. This suggests reduced bullish conviction and signs of buyer exhaustion, raising the likelihood of continued short-term sideways movement.

For Ethereum to break above the critical $2.6K and $2.8K resistance zones, stronger demand must flow into the derivatives market, lifting the funding rate to more positive levels. Until that shift materializes, the consolidation phase is likely to persist.