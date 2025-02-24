The Ethereum Foundation has announced the Open Intents Framework (OIF), a modular and open framework designed to improve interoperability across the Ethereum ecosystem.

The new standard is developed with the collaboration of over 30 teams which includes Layer 2 networks, wallets, and infrastructure providers.

Open Intents Framework

According to the official announcement on February 19th, the main objective of the Open Intents Framework (OIF) is to streamline cross-chain transactions by making it easier for users to send assets across different chains seamlessly.

Central to this initiative is “Intents,” which allow users to specify desired outcomes without handling complex transaction details. However, existing implementations of Intents often lack compatibility and make adoption challenging. The OIF addresses this issue by standardizing key components such as solving and settlement and helps developers integrate and customize solutions without being tied to a single provider.

This modular approach boosts shared innovation, ensuring that different intent solutions can work together efficiently.

Strong Backing

Its official website states that OIF is a “public good initiative” led by contributors from the Ethereum Foundation, Hyperlane, and Bootnode. It began with initial funding from Hyperlane, aiming to establish a strong foundation for future community ownership and funding.

The standard is also supported by prominent Layer 2s such as Arbitrum, Optimism, Scroll, Polygon, zkSync, Linea, Gnosis, and Starknet among others. The Ethereum Foundation stated that further developments and expansions are expected in the near future.

Meanwhile, Uniswap Labs – the team behind the Uniswap decentralized exchange (DEX) – highlighted its role in co-authoring ERC-7683, which was introduced last year to encourage ecosystem-wide adoption. In a follow-up tweet to the Ethereum Foundation’s announcement,

“Last year we co-authored ERC-7683, a new standard for cross-chain intents built for any team to adopt. Today, we’re excited to see it as a core part of the Open Intents Framework. Because the best way to unify Ethereum is together.”