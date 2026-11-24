The Ethereum Foundation is stepping up quantum preparations, betting on hash-based cryptography to protect the network against future threats.

Ethereum’s push to protect itself from quantum computing is taking on a new urgency as advances in artificial intelligence raise concerns about how quickly cryptographic vulnerabilities could be discovered.

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) said that it has been preparing for quantum threats for years, but AI’s growing ability to identify software flaws and improve mathematical techniques has changed its risk assessment.

Major Cryptographic Overhaul

AI models are already finding bugs in widely used production software, including the Linux kernel, and the foundation believes cryptographic assumptions could eventually face similar scrutiny. Rather than wait for quantum computers to become a practical threat, Ethereum is now prioritizing a transition to cryptography designed to withstand both AI-driven attacks and future quantum advances.

The planned upgrade will focus on three areas: consensus, user accounts and data. Validators will move to hash-based signatures, removing elliptic curves from the cryptographic foundation of consensus finality. Wallets will need to support a transition to hash-based signatures, while Ethereum’s blob data will move to hash-based commitments.

The foundation said it had spent more than a year evaluating alternative signature schemes and is now favoring hash-based cryptography because Ethereum already relies on the security of hash functions. This means that the change would not introduce an entirely new cryptographic assumption.

The transition will encompass changes across wallets, multisignature systems, staking pools, smart contracts, as well as developer tooling, particularly software built around BLS cryptography. Larger signatures could also increase hardware requirements for node operators, making it important to ensure Ethereum remains accessible to people running nodes from home.

The foundation has doubled its protocol security team as it prepares for the work, while stressing that faster development cannot come at the expense of security. Formal verification and rigorous testing will be crucial to preventing vulnerabilities introduced during the upgrade.

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Ethereum is drawing on the experience of The Merge, which replaced the network’s consensus mechanism on September 15, 2022, without shutting down the chain or losing funds. That transition involved years of devnets, shadow forks, and coordination between client teams, researchers, validators, and community participants.

The foundation also acknowledged that

“This upgrade is harder than the Merge, and we have less time. But we now have more powerful tools that allow us to move faster than we’ve ever moved before.”

Cost of Quantum Security

Quantum-resistant cryptography could slow down blockchain networks, increase transaction fees, and create congestion, the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) warned in a report last week. The problem lies in the size of post-quantum signatures, which require considerably more data and computing power than the cryptographic systems currently in use.

NIST’s ML-DSA-44 signatures, for instance, are around 2,420 bytes, compared with just 64 bytes for conventional elliptic curve signatures. Processing and transmitting that additional data could put pressure on network capacity, particularly across Layer 1 blockchains where transactions must be validated and relayed by nodes.

IOSCO pointed to Solana’s quantum-resistant testnet, where throughput reportedly fell by around 90% after post-quantum signatures were introduced. Replacing existing cryptography would also require changes to network protocols and hard forks, thereby making upgrades difficult to coordinate across decentralized systems. The transition could take years, leaving some accounts, smart contracts, and assets exposed to quantum vulnerabilities even as networks begin adopting new cryptographic standards.