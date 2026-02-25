Ethereum Foundation Deploys 2,016 ETH as It Begins Large-Scale Treasury Staking

By staking treasury ETH, the Ethereum Foundation now directly participates in consensus while generating native, ether-denominated yield.

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it has begun staking a portion of its treasury funds, following the Treasury Policy it released last year.

The latest move represents a formal step into direct participation in Ethereum’s proof-of-stake consensus.

Treasury Staking

As part of this initiative, the Foundation deposited 2,016 ETH on Tuesday and stated that it plans to stake approximately 70,000 ETH in total, with all staking rewards directed back to the Foundation’s treasury. The staking setup relies entirely on open-source infrastructure, and the Foundation picked Dirk as a distributed signing solution and Vouch to manage validator operations across multiple Beacon and Execution Client pairings.

According to the announcement, Dirk distributes signing responsibilities across several geographic regions to remove single points of failure, while Vouch enables configurable strategies designed to mitigate client diversity risks. The overall configuration uses a mix of minority clients alongside both hosted infrastructure and self-managed hardware deployed across multiple jurisdictions.

The Foundation also confirmed that its validators are using Type 2 (0x02) withdrawal credentials, which allow validator balances to be transferred through consolidations, reduce the number of required signing keys by supporting a higher maximum effective balance per validator, and enable flexible exits that can be triggered by the withdrawal address even if validators are offline.

This approach simplifies key management and supports faster changes in signing-key custody, according to the Swiss non-profit organization.

In terms of block production, the setup is being built locally rather than relying on proposer-builder separation sidecars. The Foundation stated that by solo staking its own ETH, it will generate native, ETH-denominated yield using Ethereum’s protocol mechanics.

Short-Term Weakness Dominates

On the price front, ETH traded sharply lower over the past 24 hours, extending its short-term downtrend as sellers remained in control throughout the session. The price slipped from around $1,920 during the early Asian trading hours of Tuesday to near $1,820, as brief attempts to stabilize failed to gain traction. While short-term price action remains under pressure, some analysts believe that the broader setup looks more constructive on a longer time horizon.

Analyst Merlijn The Trader said ETH is sitting in a five-year demand zone that has historically favored accumulation, not distribution. He noted that prices have returned to levels seen during prior bear market phases and momentum may be quietly building despite the slow pace.