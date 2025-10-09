Ethereum Foundation Assembles 47 Experts for New Privacy Initiative

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) has announced the formation of a new group of 47 researchers, engineers, and cryptographers who will work together to make Ethereum’s Layer 1 infrastructure safer and more private.

According to analysts, this change in structure is a show of the institution’s seriousness about adding privacy features directly to the Ethereum ecosystem, moving it from a side project to a main development priority.

Expanding Ethereum’s Privacy Framework

In an October 8 blog post, EF noted that the “Privacy Cluster” integrates multiple ongoing projects under one umbrella, including long-running efforts by the Privacy & Scaling Explorations (PSE) team.

PSE’s portfolio already includes more than 50 open-source research projects, such as Semaphore for anonymous signaling, MACI for private voting, zkEmail for secure communications, and TLSNotary for verifiable web interactions.

Igor Barinov will be in charge of the new cluster, and Andy Guzman will still be in charge of PSE, which will focus on early-stage research and development. The group’s goal is to make private transactions, identity verification, and institutional operations safer and easier to use.

Some of the most important projects are Private Reads & Writes, which lets users execute private actions on the blockchain; Private Proving, for verifiable proofs without data exposure; and the Institutional Privacy Task Force (IPTF), which connects regulatory compliance with on-chain functionality. Another tool that stands out is the Kohaku wallet SDK, which adds privacy-preserving cryptography for everyday use.

The announcement comes just a few weeks after Ethereum developers went into detail about the Fusaka upgrade, which will be available on the mainnet on December 3, saying it will increase the amount of data that can be sent and received as well as the capacity of Layer-2 chains, which are key for scalable privacy.

Ethereum’s Evolving Security and Value Proposition

In its latest blog, the EF insisted that privacy research has been a part of Ethereum’s DNA since 2018. Given that the network processes billions of dollars in value every day, the foundation says that it is important to keep people’s, institutions’, and developers’ information private to maintain digital trust.

The announcement also comes at a time when more institutions are getting involved with Ethereum. Some observers have suggested that the success of Grayscale’s new ETH staking ETF and the growing number of companies building ETH treasuries mean there’s now more scrutiny on Ethereum’s regulatory compliance and data protection, with the IPTF’s work probably gaining importance in these areas.

Meanwhile, at the market, the world’s second-largest crypto asset was trading close to $4,400 at the time of this writing. Analysts think it could go as high as $13,000 if current market trends hold, with the blockchain’s security and privacy possibly affecting both adoption and investor confidence.