Ethereum Floods Out of Exchanges in Biggest Withdrawal Wave Since October

Over 220,000 ETH have exited exchanges in the strongest withdrawal wave seen since last October.

Ethereum appears to be struggling to hold on to $2,000 following the market-wide pullback. Over the past week, the leading altcoin has shed almost 14%.

However, it just recorded its largest exchange outflows since October as traders move assets out to accumulate.

ETH Withdrawals Accelerate

ETH withdrawals from trading platforms have risen sharply. Data compiled by CryptoQuant revealed that the figure has reached its highest level since October. Recent Ethereum exchange netflow data shows a clear acceleration in outflows, which is indicative of a shift in investor behavior toward reducing the amount of ETH held on such venues.

Across all exchanges, net Ethereum outflows have surpassed 220,000 ETH over the past few days. This marks the largest wave of withdrawals since last October. Such an increase reflects a significant volume of ETH being moved from exchanges to private wallets or long-term storage protocols.

CryptoQuant stated that such movements are commonly associated with accumulation phases or with investors seeking to reduce risk by holding assets off exchanges. Binance accounted for a large share of this activity, as daily net outflows reached around 158,000 ETH on February 5.

This was the highest level of Ethereum withdrawals from Binance since last August, which implied that much of the recent exchange outflow was concentrated on the platform with the deepest liquidity.

From a price perspective, these strong outflows occurred while the crypto asset was trading in the $1,800 to $2,000 range. This means that some investors were repositioning or holding ETH at these price levels following the recent market pullback.

CryptoQuant further added that steady Ethereum outflows of this magnitude reduce the amount of supply readily available for selling. As a result, this trend is viewed as structurally supportive for price in the near term, particularly if market momentum stabilizes or improves.

$2,000 Level Now Under Heavy Watch

All eyes are on the $2,000 level after ETH faced rejection near higher resistance, according to market experts. Ted Pillows, for one, said ETH was rejected from the $2,100 resistance zone and identified $2,000 as the key level to hold. He warned that losing it could lead to a sweep of last week’s low. Analyst Ali Martinez also echoed the focus on this level.

Additionally, MN Capital founder Michaël van de Poppe shed light on the gap between network activity and price performance. He said that in the early stages of growth, price action often lags behind fundamentals, similar to Ethereum’s 2019 cycle, when market growth was initially limited.

Van de Poppe also explained that the asset’s price began to rise only after stablecoin transactions on the network reached their peak and observed that stablecoin transaction volumes on Ethereum are up 200% over the past 18 months, while ETH is down around 30%, which presents an opportunity for buyers.