Ethereum has led digital asset inflows over the past week, marking its strongest run since early 2024.

With $321 million in inflows in the past seven days, Ethereum extended its winning streak to six consecutive weeks. This brings the total for this timeframe to $1.19 billion, the most since December 2024, which reflected “a decisive improvement in sentiment” according to CoinShares.

Digital Asset AUM Drops Despite Ethereum’s Inflow Streak

According to the latest edition of the ‘Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report,’ digital asset investment products recorded $286 million in inflows last week, which extended their seven-week streak to $10.9 billion. However, total assets under management dropped from $187 billion to $177 billion due to market volatility spurred by U.S. tariff concerns.

Bitcoin started the week with solid inflows, but momentum shifted mid-week after a New York Court ruled US tariffs illegal, leading to $8 million in outflows by week’s end – the first dip after six straight weeks of $9.6 billion inflows. Meanwhile, there were $3.6 million in outflows from short Bitcoin funds last week, suggesting traders are less confident that BTC will fall.

Ethereum dominated inflows this week, but Sui, Solana, and Chainlink also saw modest gains of $2.2 million, $1.5 million, and $0.8 million, respectively, while Cardano posted a minor $0.1 million in weekly inflows.

On the other hand, XRP led the outflows this week, shedding over $28 million. Multi-asset investment products also saw $2.4 million in outflows during the same period.

Investor Focus Diversifies

Investor attention slightly shifted away from the United States, though it still brought in $199 million in inflows last week. Germany followed with $42.9 million, and Australia attracted $21.5 million. Hong Kong stood out, recording its highest weekly inflow – $54.8 million – since the launch of its exchange-traded products over a year ago. Canada settled for $4.5 million in inflows.

The same cannot be said for Switzerland, which bucked the trend, as it faced $32.8 million in outflows, which made it one of the few countries with net outflows so far this year.