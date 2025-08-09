Ethereum has been the best performer amid the large-cap cryptocurrencies for the past 24 hours, wrapping up 7% gains in the interim and bringing its total weekly increase close to a whopping 20%.

At the time of this writing, ETH is trading at around $4,200.

The move marks a major feat in ETH’s price as the last time it was trading this high was in December 2021. That said, over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency accounted for the lion’s share of liquidations. Over $200 million were wiped out, $185 million of which were shorts.

Commenting on the matter was no other but Eric Trump, who said:

It puts a smile on my face to see ETH shorts get smoked today. Stop betting against BTC and ETH – you will be run over.

The rest of the market is also in the green, and many of the altcoins are charting considerable gains.