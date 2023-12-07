Ethereum median gas price has surged to 55.3 Gwei this month, almost doubling in a month and reaching its highest point since mid-May this year.

Ethereum is trading at 2,230, up 10% over the last week and 81.3% over the last year, remaining the second most popular crypto after Bitcoin.

Ethereum Gas Fees Increase

As revealed by an analysis on Dune, Ethereum gas fees have surged over the last month. In October 2023, Ethereum experienced a notable reduction in gas fees, reaching a new low. The decline was attributed to decreased activity in decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and various Telegram bots.

Major gas spenders, including industry giants like Binance and Coinbase and Layer-2 networks such as Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base, reduced their spending by 30% in mid-October.

However, on December 1, the introduction of the Buterin Cards NFT collection triggered a 13% increase in gas fees on the Ethereum network. Transactions associated with this collection accumulated fees totaling 318.31 ETH in the past 24 hours, equivalent to $665,670.

Notably, within three hours, transactions linked to the Buterin Cards NFT project contributed to over 13% of the total Ethereum network gas fees, surpassing fees from the Uniswap universal router address and Tether’s public address, according to data from Etherscan.

Ethereum Gas Fees Have Been Fluctuating

A substantial decrease in Ethereum gas fees occurred following the network’s transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism implemented through Ethereum 2.0.

It shifted away from the energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) model, introducing staking and resulting in a noteworthy 99.9% reduction in energy consumption.

Ethereum’s gas fees have consistently mirrored the demand on the network throughout its history. Notably, during the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) boom in 2017 and the decentralized finance (DeFi) explosion in 2020, Ethereum experienced unprecedented congestion. The heightened demand during these periods resulted in a significant surge in gas fees, forcing users to pay sometimes exorbitant amounts to guarantee fast processing of their transactions.