The largest altcoin lost around 30% of its value in the past month alone, currently trading at nearly $1,640 (per CoinGecko).

And while investors continue to await a much-needed rebound, several signals suggest bears may remain in control for a while longer. Here’s what could happen in the short term.

Whales and More

The first concern is the selling spree by large investors. Lookonchain revealed that an OTC whale who has been trading ETH for over five years recently sold almost 38,000 coins for $63.53 million.

“The whale has made a total profit of $7M trading ETH over the past 5+ years,” the analysts added.

The analytics platform reported that another anonymous market participant offloaded 17,183 ETH for 28.68 million DAI when the asset was worth roughly $1,670.

According to Joao Wedson, whales (addresses holding more than $1 million worth of the cryptocurrency) have dumped $2.5 billion in ETH since the September peak, while sharks have slashed their total holdings by almost $4.3 billion. At the same time, retail investors have increased their exposure. Historically, such a combination has sometimes preceded additional downside.

X user Ted also struck a pessimistic tone. He noted that the US PCE inflation data is scheduled for release later today (November 25), warning that the previous report was followed by a 35% collapse in ETH over the next four weeks.

Before that, he said Ethereum failed to reclaim the key $1,750 level, suggesting that further weakness in BTC could drag the altcoin down to its June lows near $1,500.

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For his part, Ali Martinez outlined that the price has slipped below $1,680, where roughly 1.14 million units have a cost basis. He warned that a drop to $1,584 could trigger a crash toward $1,237, where 1.37 million coins were accumulated, and then to $1,089, where 967,750 ETH changed hands.

The substantial outflows from spot ETFs in recent weeks and the rising amount of coins stored on crypto exchanges increase the chances of another crisis. Those who want to dive deeper into these factors can read our detailed article here.

The Upside Potential

Despite the grim market conditions, some analysts think ETH has a bright future ahead. X user BLADE spotted “a clean Elliott Wave structure” on the asset’s price chart.

“Four big waves are done, and we’re at the bottom of the multi-year triangle, which means the final expansion wave is close. The upside from down here is genuinely absurd,” they stated.

ZAYRO ₿ argued that ETH is mirroring the same setup from 2025, which resulted in a 236% rally. The analyst believes the price could explode toward $5,000 and then continue its uptrend all the way to the ridiculous (at least for now) $15,000.