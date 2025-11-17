Ethereum (ETH) Stuck in No Man’s Land as Analyst Flags Make-or-Break Levels

Following the devastating turn of events during the weekend, market experts say that Ethereum (ETH) appears to be “in the middle of nowhere.”

The leading altcoin must claim a crucial level, failing which may push the asset back toward $2,800.

Ethereum at a Crossroads

Ethereum suffered a major drop over the weekend as its price briefly dived below the $3,050 level. The crypto asset has been on a steady decline since November 14, followed by several failed attempts to recover. Selling pressure increased through the weekend, which pushed ETH to its lowest point of the week before a slight rebound toward $3,190 on Monday.

As the downturn deepens, crypto analyst ‘Daan Crypto Trades’ stated that ETH is still holding the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement zone after sweeping its November 4 low. He said the asset currently sits “in the middle of nowhere,” and it needs to break above roughly $3,650 to improve its outlook.

However, if the current region fails, he warned that the $2,800 level could become a major support-resistance area in this cycle.

Pain May Be Short-Lived?

While short-term signals look shaky, Tom Lee said in his latest post that Ethereum is now entering the same kind of “supercycle” that Bitcoin experienced over the past eight years. Lee, who happens to be chairman of the leading DAT BitMine and head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, noted that Bitcoin underwent multiple crashes, six drops precisely of more than 50% and three of more than 75%, and yet still delivered a 100x return for those who held through the fear.

Lee said that crypto prices “are discounting a massive future,” which is why any moments of doubt tend to create sharp volatility. He added that investors had to withstand several “existential moments” to benefit from Bitcoin’s long-term supercycle. Applying this idea to Ethereum, he said the asset is beginning a similar long-term growth phase, even though its recent struggles show the path higher won’t be a straight line.

MN Capital founder Michaël van de Poppe also reaffirmed his bullish outlook on Ethereum, saying the asset’s 30% correction against Bitcoin has created an “ideal zone for accumulation.” He added that ETH has held steady over the past few weeks despite BTC experiencing its worst week of 2025. Van de Poppe also went on to say that he doesn’t expect Ethereum to remain at current price levels for long, meaning that a potential rebound may be ahead.