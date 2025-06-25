Ethereum (ETH) has rebounded sharply after nearing the $2,000 mark earlier this week amid geopolitical unrest. Renewed optimism followed President Donald Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, alongside a return of inflows to US spot Ethereum ETFs, pushing ETH above the $2,400 level with fresh bullish momentum.

Ether is once again testing its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). This level has historically served as a key turning point for the asset. With renewed attention from traders and growing market anticipation, a crucial breakout could set the stage for a significant rally.

ETH Approaches Major Resistance

In its latest analysis, CryptoQuant said that a decisive breakout above the $2,500-$2,600 range could pave the way for a short-term rally toward the $2,800 resistance. If ETH manages to breach that level with momentum, the next target could be $4,000, a price last seen when the leading altcoin broke out of a long consolidation zone between $2,100 and $2,800.

The current setup matches that prior pattern, which has raised optimism about a potential repeat rally. Meanwhile, the 50-week EMA remains a significant resistance zone, and clearing it may signal a more explosive upside move.

However, broader market risks persist. Geopolitical tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran continue to inject volatility into crypto markets.

Ethereum’s Next Major Breakout

Adding to the growing bullish outlook, Bitcoinsensus’s latest findings revealed that Ethereum is entering the final and most “explosive” phase of its 4-year market cycle. Drawing parallels with the 2017 and 2021 bull runs, the tweet highlighted a pattern of consistent timing between market tops, with current price action showing similar signs of accumulation and breakout structure.

According to the analysis, Ethereum’s next parabolic move appears to be forming, fueled by months of consolidation and historical rhythm. While past performance doesn’t guarantee future results, Bitcoinsensus noted that crypto cycles often “rhyme,” while hinting that the 2025 market top could arrive sooner than expected.