Ethereum (ETH) Recovery? Key Liquidity Zone Now in Focus

Ethereum trades near $3,100 after a structure break at $2,940. Analysts expect a short-term move toward the $3,270–$3,360 liquidity zone.

Ethereum is showing signs of a possible short-term price move toward a key range between $3,270 and $3,360.

The asset is trading at around $3,100 at press time, up 1% in the last 24 hours. However, it remains down 11% over the past seven days, following weeks of downside pressure.

Structure Break and Price Response

Crypto analyst Crypto Patel stated that Ethereum has confirmed a Break of Structure (BOS) at $2,940, which signals that sellers remain in control for now. He explained that smart money could now push the price up into a “premium zone” where past inefficiencies in the chart may be balanced.

The area between $3,270 and $3,360 is seen as a Fair Value Gap (FVG). Patel mentioned that if the current structure holds, there is a high chance of a short-term pump of around 14–15%, aiming to fill this zone. He added that as long as the price stays below $3,565, the larger market trend remains unchanged.

Meanwhile, analyst Lennaert Snyder noted that Ethereum was rejected at the $3,200 resistance level. He observed that ETH has been trying to hold support near $2,990 after forming higher lows. According to Snyder, a move back above $3,200 may open the way for a test of $3,350. He also pointed out that traders may look for short entries near the resistance zone if the price spikes:

“Looking for shorts locally, or after a liquidity grab, is a legit thing to do.”

He advised caution ahead of the FOMC meeting, which could trigger stronger market reactions.

Price Activity and Trader Positioning

Some analysts see early signs of momentum building. CryptoBoss pointed out that the ETH/BTC chart has formed a bull flag pattern. They said, “MACD flipping green and RSI breaking its 3-month downtrend,” suggesting a potential bounce while Bitcoin remains range-bound.

At the same time, on-chain data shows that wallets holding between 1,000 and 10,000 ETH sold over 230,000 tokens in the last seven days. This selling pressure suggests that some larger holders are reducing risk as ETH attempts to stabilize near current levels.

Ethereum may be entering a bottoming phase, with several indicators pointing to the rebuilding of liquidity.