ETH is above $4,200, a level not seen since December 2021!

Key Support levels: $4,000

Key Resistance levels: $4,862

1. Bulls Eye the ATH

The last time ETH was this high in price it was 2021. This is a major signal to the market that buyers mean business and are ready to take this cryptocurrency much higher. The prime target right now is the all-time high at $4,862. Once that is broken, ETH can enter price discovery.

2. Bulls Dominate the Chart

Since April, the cryptocurrency entered a strong uptrend that only saw brief corrections before continuing. In early August, sellers tried to keep ETH under $4,000, but were eventually defeated which allowed the price to break that resistance and move higher. The $4,000 level is now acting as a key support should sellers return.

3. Clear Uptrend on Weekly MACD

A look at the weekly MACD shows a steady uptrend with no signs of a possible reversal. As long as the MACD histogram continues to make higher highs, this rally will continue. Moreover, the moving averages are expanding, which gives a bullish bias. In light of this, Ethereum is on a collision course with its ATH at $4,862.