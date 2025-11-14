Ethereum (ETH) Near Collapse? Key Support Under Pressure After 10% Drop

Ethereum drops to $3,130 as it tests the weekly 50 EMA. Analysts track key support, a tight daily range, and rising large-wallet withdrawals.

Ethereum is trading near a key technical level, raising questions about the strength of its current trend. As of press time, the price stands at $3,130, down 11% in the last 24 hours and 4% over the past week.

Analysts are monitoring this zone to assess whether the asset can hold support or continue its decline.

Weekly 50 EMA Retest in Focus

ETH is now testing the weekly 50 EMA, a level that acted as resistance for more than a year. This zone, around the $3,200–$3,500 area, is now being retested from the other side. Merlijn The Trader described the setup as “make or break,” noting:

“Lose this… and momentum dies. Hold it… and we send.”

Holding this support keeps Ethereum within a broader trend structure. If the level gives way, sellers may take control again, and the price could shift lower toward the next support zones.

Ethereum’s strength against Bitcoin is also being monitored after reclaiming the 50-week EMA on the ETH/BTC pair. In earlier cycles, including 2021, this development came just before ETH began a major upward move.

Moreover, Ethereum is also moving in a narrow range between $3,350 and $3,675 on the daily chart. It is currently stuck between the 200-day EMA near $3,590 and the 200-day MA at around $3,355. This range has been respected over multiple sessions, with no clear breakout in either direction.

Daan Crypto Trades said that a break outside this range “should lead to another 5%+ move,” but added that only a clean break — not a short-lived wick — would confirm direction. Until a clear move occurs, ETH remains boxed in between these two long-term moving averages.

Double Bottom Structure Near Key Support

GalaxyBTC pointed out that Ethereum may be forming a double bottom near the $3,100–$3,200 area. This setup comes after a ~36% correction and mirrors a structure seen in 2020. At that time, ETH bounced from a similar double bottom and began a strong rally.

“A bounce here means that the 2020 pattern is still in play,” GalaxyBTC wrote.

A failure to hold here may cancel that pattern and shift expectations to the downside. Price has recently moved from ATH to just above $3,100, matching the scale of that earlier pullback.

Weak Daily Close and Exchange Withdrawals

CryptoWZRD noted that Ethereum closed the day in a bearish position and warned that further weakness is possible. ETHBTC is nearing a support level. They added, “A strong bullish reversal is necessary,” or ETH could stay under pressure. A drop to $2,800 remains on the table if the price fails to recover.

Short-term support is near $3,230, while resistance is seen around $3,640. Without stronger moves in Bitcoin, Ethereum may stay within this range or trade lower.

Meanwhile, data shows large ETH wallets are pulling funds off Binance. This has reduced the available exchange supply. Analysts suggest this may be a sign of long-term positioning, as fewer coins remain ready to sell.